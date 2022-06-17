Ramp at I-435 and 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa closed for next month — Here are the details

Drivers in Lenexa should be aware of a major construction project that will disrupt traffic over the next month at Interstate 435 and 87th Street Parkway.

What’s going on? Starting earlier this week, the ramp from southbound I-435 to 87th Street Parkway was closed as crews work to widen that ramp

How long will it last? The city says the closure of that ramp is expected to go on for at least the next 30 days, though inclement weather could delay work and extend that period.

Is there a detour? For drivers traveling south on I-435 who normally exit at 87th Street Parkway, you’ll be asked to continue on 435 and exit at 95th Street.

From there, you can take Renner Boulevard north to 87th Street Parkway.

Bigger picture: This latest ramp closure is part of a broader improvement effort at the junction of I-435 and 87th Street Parkway. Since 2021, crews have been working in that area to:

add lanes to 87th Street Parkway between Renner Boulevard and Maurer Road,

add trails on either side of 87th Street Parkway,

build a new storm sewer system

and add traffic signals at the northbound I-435/87th Street Parkway ramps.

How much will it cost? The city said the total cost of all the improvements there is expected to run about $8.4 million.