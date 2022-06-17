5 to Try: Post readers pick the best shakes and smoothies in Johnson County🥤

Johnson Countians, not to state the obvious, but it’s… hot. As the summer rolls in with a vengeance, it’s prime time for frozen sweet treats.

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we asked our readers for their picks for the best shakes and smoothies in and around Johnson County.

From classic milkshakes to fruity and refreshing smoothies, this list features a delicious range to both keep you cool and keep your sweet tooth satisfied.

You may catch some local favorites on this list, or some ideas for new places to try as the temperatures climb.

Smoothieme (Olathe)

Startup Smoothieme is still fairly new in Olathe but is already establishing itself as an emerging favorite among Post readers, getting the most recommendations of any single place this week.

Smoothieme is a local pop-up where customers can pick up smoothie ingredients in a special to-go bag to take and blend at hoe.

Owner Jessica Pflumm opened Smoothieme in February.

Some of Smoothieme’s featured flavors for this month include cherry vanilla almond, dark chocolate cherry and mango and greens.

The next pop-up order dates at Smoothieme are June 30 and July 1. You can place an order here and also sign up for their free email newsletters to learn about future dates and smoothie blends.

Snack Shack (Mission)

Here are shakes of a more traditional kind.

At 6018 Johnson Drive, the Snack Shack on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission is known for its classic diner fare: burgers, fries and, yes, shakes.

The diner recently moved from its former location on Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park but still serves up the favorites.

Snack Shack’s menu has a range of frozen sweet treats, from chocolate milkshakes to root beer floats and limeades served with a scoop of sherbet on top.

The diner is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.

Sheridan’s (Westwood)

Formerly at 6825 West 75th Street in Overland Park, Sheridan’s Frozen Custard just relocated to Westwood and is now co-located with Unforked in the Woodside Village shopping center, 4719 Rainbow Boulevard.

Sheridan’s, a locally owned chain whose owner also runs Unforked, offers a menu with ice cream in many forms, such as concretes, sundaes, smoothies and espresso blenders.

Aside from the northeast Johnson County location, Sheridan’s has other shops in Topeka, KCMO and Liberty.

Hours for the shop’s new Westwood digs aren’t posted yet to the frozen chain’s website but Unforked’s hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Monday through Saturday.

Enjoy Pure Food + Drink (Leawood)

Mission Farms’ Enjoy Pure Food + Drink is all about “health, wholeness, creativity, connection, joy and renewal”.

At 10573 Mission Road, the eatery offers vegetable-based meals, cold-press juices, smoothies and craft cocktails.

Readers specifically named the Blueberry Brain Booster as a favorite — a mix that includes blueberries, bananas, almond milk, chia and cinnamon.

Founder Staci Cross said the restaurant’s “Tastes-Like-Ice-Cream” kale smoothie and Mighty Mojo chocolate smoothie are also top picks on the menu.

Enjoy is open seven days a week.

Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Weekend hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery (Leawood)

Longtime Kansas City favorite Ruby Jean’s Juicery hit the Johnson County scene earlier this year.

The health-conscious shop expanded into Leawood in March, opening up a storefront at Town Center Plaza at 11828 Roe Avenue.

Ruby Jean’s has a wide range of smoothies, juices and grab-and-go healthy bites.

Some popular items on the smoothie side include the “Kale Yeah!” and “Pink Zing” smoothies, both of which are offered at the Leawood location.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery at the Town Center Plaza is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It’s closed on Sundays.