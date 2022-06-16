Your daily planner: Thursday, June 16

Hello there, readers! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead.

Forecast: 🌤 High of 95. Low of 72. A new heat advisory is in effect today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with heat indexes again expected to top 100. This morning will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Things should clear up into mostly clear skies this evening.

Diversions:

Country music singer Kip Moore will perform at KC Live! at 7 p.m. and Scottish pop band Chvrches will perform at Uptown Theater at 8 p.m. Get tickets.

Public Agenda:

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe and will consider approving an agreement with the City of Leawood to facilitate the JCW State Line Pump Stations and Force Main Project. View the agenda.

Noteworthy: