Your daily planner: Thursday, June 16

Hello there, readers! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead.
Forecast: 🌤 High of 95. Low of 72. A new heat advisory is in effect today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with heat indexes again expected to top 100. This morning will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Things should clear up into mostly clear skies this evening.
Diversions:
- Country music singer Kip Moore will perform at KC Live! at 7 p.m. and Scottish pop band Chvrches will perform at Uptown Theater at 8 p.m. Get tickets.
Public Agenda:
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe and will consider approving an agreement with the City of Leawood to facilitate the JCW State Line Pump Stations and Force Main Project. View the agenda.
- The Johnson County Committee of the Whole will meet this afternoon at 1 p.m. and will consider the final 2023 budget. Learn more.
- The Overland Park Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Myron E. Scafe building. The meeting will be open to the public. Get more information.
- The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:00 p.m. to present a Student Spotlight award to Susan Elliott and hear regular monthly reports. See the full agenda.
Noteworthy:
- The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Chicken N Pickle is the 2022 Small Business of the Year. This is the third year in a row that the restaurant has been recognized as a top 10 small business. The restaurant’s Johnson County location is in Overland Park at Prairiefire.
- The Johnson County Mental Health Center will celebrate its 60th anniversary tonight with the Shine a Light event starting at 6 p.m. at the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park. The North Star Award and the Beacon of Hope Award, two new awards recognizing mental health professionals and advocates, will be presented at the event.
- Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a 59-year-old Raytown man with making a terroristic threat after he allegedly threatened to blow up Worlds of Fun amusement park and kill staff and children at the park. Court records show Worlds of Fun had previously barred the man from re-entering the park and had requested extra security prior to his arrest. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.