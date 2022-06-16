One of JoCo’s biggest Fourth of July fireworks shows will return for first time in 3 years

One of Johnson County’s biggest annual Fourth of July fireworks shows is returning next month for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s going on? Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood announced Tuesday that the joint Independence Day fireworks show they put on each year at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park is a go for Sunday, July 3, this year.

This year’s details: This week’s announcement confirms the cities are bringing the fireworks back for July 3.

The show will once again be held on the grounds of Bishop Miege High School.

The event begins once it becomes dark enough, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

It’s been a while: The cities haven’t put on the show since 2019.

The 2020 show was canceled along with many other events during the early weeks of COVID-19’s onset, with the cities acknowledging that not only was it unsafe to gather in large crowds but the funds used for the fireworks display could be put toward other needed services.

Then, in 2021, the cities initially planned to move forward with a fireworks display, but the event was ultimately canceled because not all three cities could agree to host the show. (COVID-19 was not specifically cited as the reason behind the cancellation for the 2021 event.)

Westwood Mayor David Waters told the Post last year that “lingering unknowns” and the lead time for planning the large-scale event made it difficult to move forward.

Key quote: “The July 3rd fireworks show has been a tradition for many years and we are proud to bring it back together,” a statement in city newsletters on June 15 reads. “Thank you to Bishop Miege and the St. Agnes Parish for continuing to partner with us on the show.”