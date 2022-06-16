  Juliana Garcia  - NEJC

One of JoCo’s biggest Fourth of July fireworks shows will return for first time in 3 years

Fireworks

The northeast Johnson County annual July 3rd fireworks display is back after a two-year hiatus. Photo credit Victoria Pickering. Used under a Creative Commons license.

One of Johnson County’s biggest annual Fourth of July fireworks shows is returning next month for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s going on? Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood announced Tuesday that the joint Independence Day fireworks show they put on each year at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park is a go for Sunday, July 3, this year.

This year’s details: This week’s announcement confirms the cities are bringing the fireworks back for July 3.

  • The show will once again be held on the grounds of Bishop Miege High School.
  • The event begins once it becomes dark enough, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

It’s been a while: The cities haven’t put on the show since 2019.

  • The 2020 show was canceled along with many other events during the early weeks of COVID-19’s onset, with the cities acknowledging that not only was it unsafe to gather in large crowds but the funds used for the fireworks display could be put toward other needed services.
  • Then, in 2021, the cities initially planned to move forward with a fireworks display, but the event was ultimately canceled because not all three cities could agree to host the show. (COVID-19 was not specifically cited as the reason behind the cancellation for the 2021 event.)
  • Westwood Mayor David Waters told the Post last year that “lingering unknowns” and the lead time for planning the large-scale event made it difficult to move forward.

Key quote: “The July 3rd fireworks show has been a tradition for many years and we are proud to bring it back together,” a statement in city newsletters on June 15 reads. “Thank you to Bishop Miege and the St. Agnes Parish for continuing to partner with us on the show.”

