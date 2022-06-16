Teens charged with murder in Black Bob Park shooting intended to steal marijuana, prosecutors say

Johnson County prosecutors allege that six teenagers charged with first degree murder in a deadly shooting at Olathe’s Black Bob Park last month went to the park early on a Saturday morning intending to steal marijuana from a drug dealer.

How do we know? New court documents filed in response to one of the teen’s request for a re-hearing to contest the probable cause determination based on the criminal affidavit in her case lay out more alleged details in the shooting that left a 19-year-old Shawnee Mission West graduate dead.

Lawyers for the teen challenging her probable cause determination have disputed several details contained in investigators’ original affidavit and argue that the evidence is not enough to find she is “probably” guilty of first degree murder.

Prosecutors responded by laying out their evidence against the 14-year-old girl and the five other teens in more detail in documents filed in Johnson County District Court Monday.

The Post is not naming any of the teens because they are minors.

Background: The six teens — four 14-year olds and two 13-year-olds — are all charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville, Missouri, who attended schools in the Shawnee Mission School District before graduating high school in 2021.

Five of the six teens pleaded not guilty earlier this month, and a sixth entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office is seeking to try the four 14-year-olds as adults, a rare move in Kansas criminal cases for suspects so young.

New details leading up to shooting: In records filed Monday, prosecutors lay out the alleged sequence of events that led up to Cardino’s death early on the morning of Saturday, May 14.

The allegations, prosecutors say, are based on a one-and-a-half hour interview Olathe police detectives conducted with the 14-year-old girl and her father later on May 14.

The documents allege that the 14-year-old told police that she and another of the teens, a 13-year-old girl, snuck out of the 14-year-old’s house “to be picked up” by another one of the 14-year-olds, a boy, early on May 14.

They went to the boy’s sister’s house along with three other boys where the 14-year old girl said “there was marijuana and alcohol.”

Later, the girl “stated ‘the guys’ decided they wanted more marijuana” and the 14-year-old said she knew Cardino through a friend at school, having purchased vapes and alcohol from him before.

The 13-year-old girl messaged Cardino via Snapchat on the 14-year-old girl’s phone, according to the records, and Black Bob Park was chosen as a location to do a deal.

The shooting: Prosecutors say that the 14-year-old told police that the teens drove to Black Bob Park in two separate cars.

When they got to the park, the 14-year-old said “they all put on masks, and said honk when he’s five minutes away,” meaning Cardino.

The 14-year-old says she and the 13-year-old girl waited in the car, “while the males got out to do the marijuana deal.”

“While in the car,” the documents say, “[the 14-year-old girl] heard several gunshots, and then she saw the males coming back to the cars. She stated to law enforcement that she believed it was the males’ plan the entire time to steal the marijuana.”

The girl also later told police that the “males threatened her not to say anything” and also said that one of the 14-year-old boys had earlier talked about “a plan to rob [Cardino] of the marijuana.”

Prosecutors argue that the 14-year-old’s interview with police, along with statements made by two of the other teenage suspects, “clearly establish a marijuana exchange and a planned robbery that the [14-year-old girl] had knowledge of and participated in.”

What the girl’s lawyer says: In his own filing, the 14-year-old girl’s attorney, Thomas Bath, argues that there were misstatements and inaccuracies in the original criminal affidavit and that the probable cause determination for first degree murder for his client should be reviewed.