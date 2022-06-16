Mission approves preliminary plan for downtown apartments near 58th and Nall

The Mission City Council on Wednesday approved a preliminary development plan for a multi-story apartment complex off 58th Street and Nall Avenue, just off Johnson Drive near the heart of the city’s downtown area.

What is it? Overland Park-based Moffitt and Associates wants to build the project dubbed 58Nall, a three-story, 77-unit complex, on the site of the former Sunflower Medical Group office buildings.

Background: Moffitt and Associates first proposed the 58Nall project last month during a city committee meeting.

At that time, some members of the community development committee, including Councilmember Debbie Kring, said the city needs to be cautious about moving forward when there are a number of apartment complexes already in the downtown area.

More than a half dozen members of the public also expressed concerns about traffic, density and incentives at the May 23 planning commission meeting.

Council vote: The city’s planning commission ultimately approved the project by a 6-1 vote, recommending the rezoning request and the preliminary development plan for approval to the city council.

These two items were considered and approved at Wednesday’s city council meeting in a 7-1 vote, with Kring in opposition.

What was said: “As a councilmember, I have to look at the bigger picture of a sustainable Mission and our sustainable economic development criteria, and respect our current residents, businesses and current apartment residents,” Kring said. “I have to use a reasonable approach to approve this apartment project, therefore I will be voting no. Focus should be on sustainable economic development and diversity of housing.”

Bigger picture There are 19 apartment buildings in the city of Mission, the most recent of which, The Locale, opened in 2020, according to city documents. Before that, the Silverwood Apartments were the last ones built in the city in 1986.

Including 58Nall, there are several other apartment plans in the works in Mission, including the Mission Bowl redevelopment (which is currently under construction) and proposals for a complex at a former JC Penney call center and apartments as part of the currently stalled Mission Gateway project.

Additionally, a project that would bring 17 townhome units to West 58th Terrace and Nall Avenue is swirling, according to city documents. No formal application for considerations of land use has been submitted to the city at this time, according to city documents.

Why this project? Still, Councilmember Hillary Parker Thomas noted in her comments that the 58 Nall project conforms with plans and design guidelines detailed in the staff report.

Thomas said this project will help Mission get to its longtime goal of a vibrant downtown area — which requires more people to be downtown and supporting local businesses.

Another key quote: “The need for housing in Johnson County is well documented and this is, I think, a worthy addition for existing housing stock,” Thomas said. “I will continue to turn my attention to the existing housing stock we have and the needs for improvements in those — rather than be worried about new apartments, because I look forward to the new residents that will soon be living there and adding to our tax base.”

What’s next: The city council asked developers to reconsider a couple of items including the placement of a small dog park and sharp turns on sidewalks.