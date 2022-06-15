Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 15

Top o’ the mornin’, JoCo! Kyle here with this Wednesday rundown.

Forecast: ⛅ High: 94, Low: 71. Heat index: 101. A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. There is a chance for some rain and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Then, mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for more storms, mostly before 1 a.m.

Diversions

Indie folk band Bon Iver fronted by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon performs at Starlight in KCMO tonight at 7:15 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $30.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review the economic development portion of the city’s proposed 2023 budget, which includes presentations from Forward OP and the Downtown Overland Park Partnership.

The Mission City Council also meets at 7 p.m. tonight and could approve rezoning and a preliminary plan for a multi-story apartment building near 58th Street and Nall, just off Johnson Drive.

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will get a briefing about ongoing efforts to to make county parks facilities more ADA compliant.

Noteworthy