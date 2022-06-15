Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 15

Top o’ the mornin’, JoCo! Kyle here with this Wednesday rundown.
Forecast: ⛅ High: 94, Low: 71. Heat index: 101. A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. There is a chance for some rain and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Then, mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for more storms, mostly before 1 a.m.
Diversions
- Indie folk band Bon Iver fronted by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon performs at Starlight in KCMO tonight at 7:15 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $30.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review the economic development portion of the city’s proposed 2023 budget, which includes presentations from Forward OP and the Downtown Overland Park Partnership.
- The Mission City Council also meets at 7 p.m. tonight and could approve rezoning and a preliminary plan for a multi-story apartment building near 58th Street and Nall, just off Johnson Drive.
- The Johnson County Park and Recreation District commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will get a briefing about ongoing efforts to to make county parks facilities more ADA compliant.
Noteworthy
- With a heat advisory still in effect today, Johnson County is directing residents to its heat safety resources webpage. The site includes links to local libraries that serve as official cooling centers and tips to avoid heat-related illness. [JoCo Heat Safety]
- Johnson County is ordering 13 new replacement ambulances for its Med-Act fleet early in an attempt to avoid supply chain issues. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners approved shifting nearly $3 million in the county’s general fund to pay for the new vehicles, though with ongoing delays and supply shortages they are not expected to be in use in the county until 2024. [Fox 4]
- U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home for a few days, according to a tweet. This is the second time in the past year that Davids, who is fully vaccinated according to her office, has tested positive for the disease. [Twitter]
