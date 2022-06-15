Bicycle Depot KC in Waldo aims to serve northeast Johnson County cyclists’ needs, too

Bicycle Depot Kansas City, a local bike shop in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood, opened in March — and hopes to become a go-to bicycle service spot cyclists from across State Line in Prairie Village and around northeast Johnson County.

Why them? The closest bike shops to Prairie Village are in Leawood and Overland Park, and Bicycle Depot KC is just three miles away (a short bike ride, in other words) from the city line at 220A W. 75th Street.

Owner David Reinert and professional mechanic Bruce Homstad are familiar with Prairie Village as they frequently ride through it and regularly visit restaurants and parks there.

The pair hope to become more involved in Prairie Village, too, including at city-sponsored events such as Village Fest — the city’s annual Independence Day celebration.

Bicycle Depot services: If you’re in the market for a new bike, Bicycle Depot supplies everything from starter bikes for 2-year-olds to adult bikes.

The shop also offers comprehensive tune-ups, conducted by Homstad, who has more than 30 years of experience as a bike mechanic.

Bicycle Depot also supplies helmets and other bicycle accessories.

Bikability efforts: Prairie Village’s 2018-approved bike and pedestrian plan, found online here, outlined the addition of more than 35 miles of bike lanes citywide.

Reinert said he and Homstad often use Prairie Village’s bike lanes, and as a result, often find themselves in the city.

Homstad said he sees Bicycle Depot KC fitting into the larger bikability efforts by supporting the commuter, and encouraging people to replace a trip or two by bike.

Key quote: “A lot of people around here want to ride their bikes everywhere that they go, and the more that the price of gas goes up, the more people are probably going to look for alternative transport ways,” Reinert said.