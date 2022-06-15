Brunch buffets, donuts and more – Check out these Johnson County Father’s Day deals

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19, and several Johnson County businesses are offering a variety of specials that would make any Dad feel special (and well fed).

If you’re looking for a way to treat the dad or father figure in your life this weekend, then look no further than this range of deals Johnson County businesses have on tap.

Like always, if we’ve missed something you know about, let us know and we can add it here.

Food

Pinstripes: This Sunday, Pinstripes in Overland Park’s Prairiefire will be offering a Father’s Day brunch buffet. The menu features barbecue ribs, Italian sausage and pesto chicken. The brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and prices vary by location.

This Sunday, Pinstripes in Overland Park’s Prairiefire will be offering a Father’s Day brunch buffet. The menu features barbecue ribs, Italian sausage and pesto chicken. The brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and prices vary by location. Barley’s Kitchen + Tap: Wood-grilled local sausages, prime rib carving station, shrimp cocktail and more are on the menu for the restaurant’s Father’s Day brunch. Prices are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $13 for kids 4 to 11. Kids 3 and under eat free. The brunch is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday.

Wood-grilled local sausages, prime rib carving station, shrimp cocktail and more are on the menu for the restaurant’s Father’s Day brunch. Prices are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $13 for kids 4 to 11. Kids 3 and under eat free. The brunch is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday. BRAVO! Italian Kitchen: Town Center Plaza’s BRAVO! Italian Kitchen will feature a Father’s Day brunch, as well as a tailored lunch menu on Sunday. Some of the featured items include smoked pork belly, popcorn cheese grits and duck fat skillet potatoes. No reservations are required as seating is a first-come, first-served basis.

Town Center Plaza’s BRAVO! Italian Kitchen will feature a Father’s Day brunch, as well as a tailored lunch menu on Sunday. Some of the featured items include smoked pork belly, popcorn cheese grits and duck fat skillet potatoes. No reservations are required as seating is a first-come, first-served basis. Minksy’s Pizza: If you’re looking for something more low-key, then look no further than Minksy’s Pizza, which will be offering a bouquet of boneless wings for $17.99. A large buffalo chicken pizza with boneless wings deal is also available for $29.99. These Minksy’s Father’s Day deals are available for dine-in, takeout, delivery and online order.

If you’re looking for something more low-key, then look no further than Minksy’s Pizza, which will be offering a bouquet of boneless wings for $17.99. A large buffalo chicken pizza with boneless wings deal is also available for $29.99. These Minksy’s Father’s Day deals are available for dine-in, takeout, delivery and online order. Stroud’s Express: The Mission offshoot of the iconic KC area pan-fried chicken restaurant will be taking pre-orders online for Sunday, June 19. The Father”s Day Picnic Box feeds 4-5 people for $75 and comes with 10 pieces of fried chicken, pulled pork and slider buns, mashed potatoes and more.

The Mission offshoot of the iconic KC area pan-fried chicken restaurant will be taking pre-orders online for Sunday, June 19. The Father”s Day Picnic Box feeds 4-5 people for $75 and comes with 10 pieces of fried chicken, pulled pork and slider buns, mashed potatoes and more. Smashburger: This popular chain is bringing back the its well-liked 4-for-$20 deal for Father’s Day weekend. From June 17 to 19, the burger joint is offering four single burger for just $20 at participating locations.

Sweet treats

Duck Donuts: The Leawood donut shop has a special Father’s Day assortment through June 19. The “Dad Box” features a dozen “Dad-approved” donuts, including maple bacon and peanut butter with chocolate drizzle. Stop by this weekend to pick up your dozen.

The Leawood donut shop has a special Father’s Day assortment through June 19. The “Dad Box” features a dozen “Dad-approved” donuts, including maple bacon and peanut butter with chocolate drizzle. Stop by this weekend to pick up your dozen. LaMar’s Donuts: For this Father’s Day, this local favorite will be offering one free donut and small coffee to all dads. All nine of LaMar’s locations will be offering the sweet deal, which is only available on Sunday, June 19.

Gift cards