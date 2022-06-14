Your daily planner: Tuesday, June 14

Good morning, Johnson County! It’s Alexis here with a preview of your Tuesday.

Forecast: ☀️High of 92. Low of 76. Expect sunny skies and light winds this morning, with heat index readings reaching 101 to 106 throughout the day. Tonight, skies will clear and the temperature will decrease.

Diversions:

Mobile Music Box is taking their free outdoor chamber music concert to AdventHealth South in Overland Park. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Get more information.

Kauffman Center Presents Béla Fleck performing My Bluegrass Heart, which spotlights a variety of notable bluegrass players. Fleck has earned 15 Grammys throughout his career. Tickets range from $29 to $89 plus fees. Get tickets.

Chris Tomlin and United will perform a Christian music concert at the T-Mobile Center tonight. The show was originally scheduled for February 25, but was rescheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

In more live music news, REO Speedwagon and STYX will perform with Loverboy tonight at Starlight Theatre in downtown KCMO. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. Get ticketing information.

Public Agenda:

The Overland Park Board of Zoning Appeals meets tonight at 7 p.m. at city hall. The board will address several zoning applications. See the full agenda.

The Lenexa Committee of the Whole will meet at 7 p.m. today to discuss the Indian Trails Aquatic Center Improvement Project, the Lenexa Historical Society and more. Learn more.

Leawood Planning Commission also meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will discuss pool houses, a new zoning district and more.

