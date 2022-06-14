  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Sheridan’s Frozen Custard closes Overland Park location, moves to Westwood

The Sheridan's Frozen Custard 6825 W. 75th Street in Overland Park has closed after moving to the new Unforked Westwood location in Woodside. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

The Sheridan’s Frozen Custard on 75th Street in Overland Park has closed and moved its operations to the Woodside Village complex on Rainbow Boulevard in Westwood.

Where was it exactly? Sunday was the last day Sheridan’s in the Metcalf Shopping Center at 6825 W. 75th Street, served its frozen custard at that location.

Where it’s moved to: Now, that franchise has moved to Woodside Village and is co-located with the new Unforked restaurant at 4719 Rainbow Boulevard.

Key quote: “We are extremely excited about this new chapter for our business, and we want to thank everyone for their support of our 75th and Metcalf location over the many, many years,” Sheridan’s company officials said in a statement.

Background: Jim Sheridan, owner of Sheridan’s Frozen Custard, founded Unforked with an Overland Park location in mid-2011.

  • Unforked at Woodside Village is the third location for the local restaurant, which also has locations on 119th Street in Overland Park and inside Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

