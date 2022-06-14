Brian’s Bakery & Eatery in Mission closes, Johnson Drive space under new ownership

Brian’s Bakery & Eatery closed in downtown Mission last month, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
Closure details: On May 11, the bakery’s Facebook page posted that it was permanently closed.
- The post reads that the space is under new ownership and is being reimagined, and will reopen soon.
- Owner Chris Tanis declined to comment further on the details of the closure.
- Dozens of customers responded to the post, expressing their disappointment and letting Tanis know the bakery would be missed.
Key quote: “I’m grateful for the support and friendship I’ve received over the past 2 1/2 years and everyone will be missed,” Tanis told the Post via Facebook.
Background: Brian Sullivan originally opened the bakery at 5622 Johnson Drive in 2018.
- Tanis took over the bakery in late 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
- Sullivan trained Tanis on some of the existing recipes, but Tanis created his own staples, as well, including freshly baked cookies and scones.
New owners: County property records show Sunflower Gyrotonic LLC now owns the storefront at 5622 Johnson Drive.
- Sunflower Gyrotonic also owns the space immediately next door at 5636 Johnson Drive, which was formerly Melange dance studio.
- The owner of Sunflower Gyrotonic did not respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.
- The owners previously declined to speak with the Post for a different story about Sunflower Gyrotonic taking over the former dance studio.
- A website for Sunflower Gyrotonic says it is opening in 2022 and describes the business as a “holistic approach to movement” that aims to give customers “a healthier, more supple spine, increased range of motion, greater joint stability, improved agility and athletic performance and a deep internal strength.”
