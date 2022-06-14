  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Brian’s Bakery & Eatery in Mission closes, Johnson Drive space under new ownership

Brian's Bakery & Eatery at 5622 Johnson Drive in downtown Mission is permanently closed. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Brian’s Bakery & Eatery closed in downtown Mission last month, according to a Facebook post from the owners.

Closure details: On May 11, the bakery’s Facebook page posted that it was permanently closed.

  • The post reads that the space is under new ownership and is being reimagined, and will reopen soon.
  • Owner Chris Tanis declined to comment further on the details of the closure.
  • Dozens of customers responded to the post, expressing their disappointment and letting Tanis know the bakery would be missed.

Key quote: “I’m grateful for the support and friendship I’ve received over the past 2 1/2 years and everyone will be missed,” Tanis told the Post via Facebook.

Background: Brian Sullivan originally opened the bakery at 5622 Johnson Drive in 2018.

  • Tanis took over the bakery in late 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
  • Sullivan trained Tanis on some of the existing recipes, but Tanis created his own staples, as well, including freshly baked cookies and scones.

New owners: County property records show Sunflower Gyrotonic LLC now owns the storefront at 5622 Johnson Drive.

  • Sunflower Gyrotonic also owns the space immediately next door at 5636 Johnson Drive, which was formerly Melange dance studio.
  • The owner of Sunflower Gyrotonic did not respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.
  • The owners previously declined to speak with the Post for a different story about Sunflower Gyrotonic taking over the former dance studio.
  • A website for Sunflower Gyrotonic says it is opening in 2022 and describes the business as a “holistic approach to movement” that aims to give customers “a healthier, more supple spine, increased range of motion, greater joint stability, improved agility and athletic performance and a deep internal strength.”

