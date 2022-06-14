Brian’s Bakery & Eatery in Mission closes, Johnson Drive space under new ownership

Brian’s Bakery & Eatery closed in downtown Mission last month, according to a Facebook post from the owners.

Closure details: On May 11, the bakery’s Facebook page posted that it was permanently closed.

The post reads that the space is under new ownership and is being reimagined, and will reopen soon.

Owner Chris Tanis declined to comment further on the details of the closure.

Dozens of customers responded to the post, expressing their disappointment and letting Tanis know the bakery would be missed.

Key quote: “I’m grateful for the support and friendship I’ve received over the past 2 1/2 years and everyone will be missed,” Tanis told the Post via Facebook.

Background: Brian Sullivan originally opened the bakery at 5622 Johnson Drive in 2018.

Tanis took over the bakery in late 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Sullivan trained Tanis on some of the existing recipes, but Tanis created his own staples, as well, including freshly baked cookies and scones.

New owners: County property records show Sunflower Gyrotonic LLC now owns the storefront at 5622 Johnson Drive.