Your daily planner: Monday, June 13

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you start off another week, and it’s gonna be a hot one!
Forecast: 🥵 High: 97, Low: 78. Heat indexes could reach 104 today. Mostly sunny and breezy with wind gusts expected to top 35 miles per hour at times. The Kansas City metro is under a heat advisory until Wednesday night.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 today. Among other items, the commission will discuss approving a plan for a new 68-home subdivision on the former Deer Creek Golf Course property near 133rd and Metcalf.
- The Blue Valley Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will receive presentations both about updated curriculum documents for next school year and the district’s school safety protocols.
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. tonight, as well, and will receive a semi-annual update on the district’s strategic plan and is also set to approve a revised salary schedule for staff for the 2022-23 school year.
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, will consider approving an item allowing for the limited sale and use of fireworks within city limits.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and could approve a proposed agreement with the federal government to begin the design work for the Upper Turkey Creek Project aimed at preventing flooding in downtown Merriam.
Noteworthy
- The Shawnee Mission School District has filed a federal lawsuit challenging two separate hearing officers’ determination that the district has not provided adequate special education supports for a nine-year-old Westwood View Elementary student after the student’s family filed a complaint against the district in 2020. [Kansas City Star]
- Merriam Police responded to near I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway Sunday morning following multiple reports of callers seeing someone throw a puppy with a bag over its head from a moving vehicle. Officers located the deceased puppy near the highway and are now looking for anyone who may have seen something to contact investigators. [Twitter]
- The National Weather Service reported a “radar-indicated tornado” near Manhattan, Kansas, Saturday night as a line of severe thunderstorms rolled across northeast Kansas. Students on the K-State campus were warned to take cover and damage was also later reported in Marysville, Kansas, near the Nebraska border. [Fox 4]
