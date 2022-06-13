Your daily planner: Monday, June 13

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you start off another week, and it’s gonna be a hot one!

Forecast: 🥵 High: 97, Low: 78. Heat indexes could reach 104 today. Mostly sunny and breezy with wind gusts expected to top 35 miles per hour at times. The Kansas City metro is under a heat advisory until Wednesday night.

Public Agenda

The Blue Valley Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will receive presentations both about updated curriculum documents for next school year and the district's school safety protocols.

The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, will consider approving an item allowing for the limited sale and use of fireworks within city limits. The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and could approve a proposed agreement with the federal government to begin the design work for the Upper Turkey Creek Project aimed at preventing flooding in downtown Merriam.

Noteworthy