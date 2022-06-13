  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, June 13

Another round of severe weather missed Johnson County Saturday night (though another tornado was spotted near Manhattan), but the climactic conditions made for a spectacular sunset over Shawnee and the rest of the metro. Image via City of Shawnee Instagram account.

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you start off another week, and it’s gonna be a hot one!

Forecast: 🥵 High: 97, Low: 78. Heat indexes could reach 104 today. Mostly sunny and breezy with wind gusts expected to top 35 miles per hour at times. The Kansas City metro is under a heat advisory until Wednesday night. 

Public Agenda

  • The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 today. Among other items, the commission will discuss approving a plan for a new 68-home subdivision on the former Deer Creek Golf Course property near 133rd and Metcalf.
  • The Blue Valley Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will receive presentations both about updated curriculum documents for next school year and the district’s school safety protocols.
  • The Shawnee Mission Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. tonight, as well, and will receive a semi-annual update on the district’s strategic plan and is also set to approve a revised salary schedule for staff for the 2022-23 school year.
  • The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, will consider approving an item allowing for the limited sale and use of fireworks within city limits.
  • The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and could approve a proposed agreement with the federal government to begin the design work for the Upper Turkey Creek Project aimed at preventing flooding in downtown Merriam.

Noteworthy

  • The Shawnee Mission School District has filed a federal lawsuit challenging two separate hearing officers’ determination that the district has not provided adequate special education supports for a nine-year-old Westwood View Elementary student after the student’s family filed a complaint against the district in 2020. [Kansas City Star]
  • Merriam Police responded to near I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway Sunday morning following multiple reports of callers seeing someone throw a puppy with a bag over its head from a moving vehicle. Officers located the deceased puppy near the highway and are now looking for anyone who may have seen something to contact investigators. [Twitter]
  • The National Weather Service reported a “radar-indicated tornado” near Manhattan, Kansas, Saturday night as a line of severe thunderstorms rolled across northeast Kansas. Students on the K-State campus were warned to take cover and damage was also later reported in Marysville, Kansas, near the Nebraska border. [Fox 4]

