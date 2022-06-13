Updates from Johnson County Community College: Offering memorable art experiences and showstopping performances

JCCC is a cultural hub of Johnson County. We provide the community with unforgettable performances at the Midwest Trust Center and renowned exhibitions at our Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Whether you’re a student, employee or neighbor, we provide engaging and entertaining options that appeal to a variety of interests.

Upcoming season at the Midwest Trust Center

The Midwest Trust Center (MTC) boasts one of the largest multidisciplinary performing arts series in the region. Performances include theatre productions, live concerts, dance recitals and more, as we welcome both local and national artists to our stage. We just announced our 2022-23 season. Here’s a sampling of what you can look forward to:

Individual tickets and discounted season packages and can be purchased online, in-person at the box office inside the Midwest Trust Center, or by calling 913-469-4445.

Current exhibitions at the Nerman Museum

Located on the JCCC campus, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art is recognized by many as one of the most significant cultural destinations in not only the area, but nationwide. In fact, many of the Nerman’s exhibitions rank alongside those found in national and world-renowned art institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California.

Through its schedule of acclaimed exhibitions and prominent collections, the Museum celebrates diversity, imagination and the power of visual language. Admission to the Museum is free, and self-guided tours are available daily. Here are the current must-see collections on display:

Bringing arts and entertainment to the community

The arts are an essential part of the Johnson County Community College experience – and not just for our students. Don’t take it from us, both the Midwest Trust Center and the Nerman Museum are nominated for the Blue Valley Post’s Best of Johnson County awards. Nominations are open through July 1, the top five nominees in each category will advance to the Voting Round in August.

“JCCC is proud to provide access to exceptional performing and visual artists to all members of our community. Through diverse and inclusive offerings at the Midwest Trust Center, free exhibitions at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, and outstanding children’s programs for youth and families, the arts are for everyone at JCCC,” said Kate Allen, Vice President College Advancement & Government Affairs.