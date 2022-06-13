This Overland Park ice cream shop is the best in Kansas, according to Yelp

The Golden Scoop, an Overland Park ice cream shop that opened last year and has quickly earned a following for not only its sweet frozen treats but also for its mission to fully employ adults with developmental disabilities, has a new accolade.

What happened: The Golden Scoop has earned recognition as the best ice cream shop in Kansas, according to review site Yelp’s 2022 list of “best ice cream in every state and province.”

Yelp’s rankings were based a number of factors, including the total volume of reviews and ratings between April 21, 2021 through April 21, 2022. (Similarly, Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee earned a spot in Yelp’s top 100 donut shops in the U.S.)

Key quote: “We are honored to be recognized as the best ice cream shop in Kansas,” co-owner Lindsay Krumbholz said. “We are grateful for the support of our community that have contributed to our success, and how they have embraced our mission in employing people with unique abilities.”

Background: Located at 9540 Nall Avenue, Krumbholz opened the Golden Scoop with co-owner Amber Schreiber last spring.

Krumbholz worked at a nonprofit that provides jobs skills to individuals with development disabilities.

She, alongside Schreiber, decided to take the work of the nonprofit to the next level by opening the ice cream shop

A day to celebrate: Yelp released their list of the best ice cream shops across the country just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 17.