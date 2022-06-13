The filing deadline has passed for August 2 primary elections – Here’s who will be on JoCo ballot

Friday was the filing deadline for Congressional and statehouse candidates in Kansas.

Below is a look into rules for voting in Kansas’ partisan primary elections and all the candidates who could appear on your local Johnson County ballot for the primary election on August 2:

Rules for voting: For a primary election in Kansas, voters can cast ballots only in partisan primary contests within the party they’ve registered for at least 21 days prior to the election.

A person registered to vote but not affiliated with any political party may choose to affiliate with a certain party on Election Day at the polling place in order to cast a vote in a partisan primary.

Also, this August, all registered voters can vote on an abortion-related amendment that will appear on the ballot, regardless of their party affiliation. Voters do not need to register with a party to vote on the abortion item and can vote on that question without casting ballots in partisan contests.

A person affiliated with one of the minor political parties recognized in Kansas is not eligible to vote in the primary election for partisan contests but is eligible to vote on nonpartisan questions, like the abortion amendment.

A full list of rules for voting in partisan primary elections can be found here.

Here are the candidates who have filed to run in local, state and federal contests:

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Republican Jerry Moran, who has been in office since 2011, will be going against pre-legislation consultant Joan Farr for the Republican primary.

There are several people running on the Democratic: Mike Andra, Paul Buskirk, Mark Holland, Robert Klingenberg, Michael Soetaert and Patrick Wiesner.

U.S. Representative (3rd District)

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids is unopposed within her own party and will not face a challenge for the August 2 primary.

For Republicans, former chairwoman of the Kansas GOP Amanda Adkins is running to take on Davids again, whom she lost to in 2020, and will face U.S. combat veteran John McCaughrean of Kansas City, Kansas, for the GOP nomination.

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Current Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland will face a Democratic primary challenge from Richard Karnowski and Barry Franco.

For Republicans, Aryln Briggs and Lance Berland will go against current state Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer to win a spot on the ballot for the general election.

Secretary of State

Current Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican and Johnson Countian, is facing a primary challenge from former Johnson County commissioner Mike Brown.

Jeanna Repass, a self-described “football mom” and community advocate from Overland Park, is the only Democratic candidate to file for that statewide office and will be unopposed in the August 2 primary.

Attorney General

Candidate Chris Mann is running unopposed for the Democratic Party.

The Republican field for this office includes Leawood state Sen. Kellie Warren, former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and retired federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

State Treasurer

Incumbent Lynn Rogers will run unopposed on Aug. 2 as he is the only Democrat running for the position this year.

For the Republicans, current state Rep. Steven Johnson is vying against current state Sen. Caryn Tyson.

Commissioner of Insurance

Incumbent Republican Vicki Schmidt is unopposed for this upcoming election and so is Democratic candidate Kiel Corkran. They will face each other in November’s general election.

Kansas Representatives

HD 8: Both Republican incumbent Chris Croft and Democratic challenger Pam Shernuk are running unopposed for the primary and will face of in November’s general election.

State Board of Education

Republican Incumbent boar member Michelle Dombrosky is running opposed within the GOP. She will be challenged by Democrat Shiela Albers, a Blue Valley educator and police reform advocate, who is running without opposition within her party in August.

County Commissioner