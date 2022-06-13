  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What are the best shakes and smoothies in Johnson County? Tell us your picks🥤

They don't call it Shake Shack for nothing. Above, this offering from the location in Leawood. Image via Shake Shack Instagram account.

It’s darn hot this week, and we want to cool you off with our latest “5 to Try.”

We’re looking for your recommendations for best shakes and smoothies in Johnson County.

Granted, this is kind of combining two separate things, but what do they both have in common: they’re cold!

So, whether you like a good old fashioned hot fudge shake with your burger and fries or you’re looking for a healthier blast of fruit and leafy greens spun together in a blender, we’ll take your picks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can: 

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

