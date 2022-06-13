5 to Try: What are the best shakes and smoothies in Johnson County? Tell us your picks🥤

It’s darn hot this week, and we want to cool you off with our latest “5 to Try.”

We’re looking for your recommendations for best shakes and smoothies in Johnson County.

Granted, this is kind of combining two separate things, but what do they both have in common: they’re cold!

So, whether you like a good old fashioned hot fudge shake with your burger and fries or you’re looking for a healthier blast of fruit and leafy greens spun together in a blender, we’ll take your picks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some other recent “5 to Try” lists, including our readers’ picks for best hot dogs and sausages and best salads in Johnson County.