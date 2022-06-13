Sewer project at 103rd and Metcalf to disrupt traffic for months — Here’s when and how

Drivers heading through the busy intersection at 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue can expect to see some changes there in the coming weeks should also anticipate some traffic disruptions.

What’s happening? This month marks the beginning of a nine-month construction project at the intersection to replace the underground sewer system there. A new pipe will be installed into the sewer system under Indian Creek and Metcalf Avenue.

Beginning in late June, construction will be conducted there from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Work is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2023.

It will mainly impact the south side of 103rd Street, between Indian Creek east of Barkley Street and Mary Street.

Why it matters: This replacement is one of the county’s primary ongoing projects to improve wastewater services.

According to county officials, this project will increase the sewer system’s overall capacity in the neighborhood, improving sewer services there and preventing sewer lines from being exposed above the ground.

The ongoing construction could also disrupt the flow of traffic near 103rd and Metcalf, due to lane reductions and closures.

Pedestrian trails could also be impacted in the area, but detours will be provided for walkers.

According to county officials, utility services in the area likely won’t be impacted.

Key quote: “This will provide more dependable, cost-effective and environmentally sound wastewater service to JCW customers,” said Johnson County Wastewater chief engineer Aaron Witt.

Here’s an approximate timeline of when and where you can expect lane reductions and closures in the coming months.

June

What’s changing? Starting later this month, there will be lane reductions east of Metcalf Avenue and south of 101st Street.

Starting later this month, there will be lane reductions east of Metcalf Avenue and south of 101st Street. How long will that last? The lane reductions will last roughly three weeks.

August

What’s changing? Barkley Street, one block east of Metcalf, will close briefly while construction is going on across the street.

Barkley Street, one block east of Metcalf, will close briefly while construction is going on across the street. How long will that last? The county estimates this closure will last roughly three days.

September

What’s changing? The access road heading into the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the southeast corner of 103rd and Metcalf will close briefly.

The access road heading into the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the southeast corner of 103rd and Metcalf will close briefly. How long will that last? This closure is set to last two days.

November

What’s changing? The access road heading into Jose Pepper’s Mexican Restaurant at the Indian Creek Shopping Center on the southwest corner of 103rd and Metcalf will close briefly.

The access road heading into Jose Pepper’s Mexican Restaurant at the Indian Creek Shopping Center on the southwest corner of 103rd and Metcalf will close briefly. How long will that last? The county estimates this closure to last two days.

December

What’s changing? Construction will close 103rd Street west of Metcalf Avenue.

Construction will close 103rd Street west of Metcalf Avenue. How long will that last? This closure could last up to two weeks.

January 2023

What’s changing? Lanes will be reduced while construction is going on south of 102nd Street and west of Metcalf Avenue.

Lanes will be reduced while construction is going on south of 102nd Street and west of Metcalf Avenue. How long will that last? The county estimates that this will last about a week.

February 2023

What’s changing? Construction will close 103rd Street east of Metcalf Avenue.

Construction will close 103rd Street east of Metcalf Avenue. How long will that last? This closure could last up to two weeks.

March 2023