Your Community: Special feature storytime to celebrate Juneteenth

Celebrate Juneteenth with Newbery and Caldecott Honor author Carole Boston Weatherford and poet and illustrator Jeffery Boston Weatherford. The whole family will enjoy Juneteenth stories and spoken word poetry on African American heritage. This program does require registration and will be hosted using the meeting software Zoom. A Johnson County Library staff member will contact registrants via email the day before the meeting with instructions on how to access the Zoom meeting. You do not need to download any software or create an account.

Throughout the month of June, Johnson County Library will bring awareness of the holiday and commemorate through Storytimes, Walk & Reads, Book Discussions and Lectures. The Walk and Reads will feature the texts “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free” by Alice Faye Duncan and “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman. Read them first at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center’s Juneteenth event on June 11, then at Johnson County Square for the County’s Juneteenth Observance event on June 19. It will remain at Johnson County Square through June 30.

This year marks the first for June 19 to be observed by Johnson County. “By observing Juneteenth as a standard holiday, we are making clear to our community and our workforce that we understand and value the meaning of Juneteenth,” said County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert. “We also hope it will grow awareness for those not familiar with the holiday and its significance.” Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day” and “Emancipation Day,” is an annual commemoration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, TX, were informed of their freedom and that the Civil War was over.

More information on Juneteenth history and events in Johnson County, including several Johnson County Library reading lists for kids, teens and adults, can be found at jocogov.org/juneteenth

To learn more about the Library’s Juneteenth events and register for the Juneteenth storytime, visit the Events page on jocolibrary.org.

