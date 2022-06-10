Your daily planner: Friday, June 10

Say it with me, Johnson County: it’s the weekend! Or almost. Kyle here with what this Friday looks like in our lovely berg.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 79, Low: 61. A lingering chance for more thunderstorms this morning, mostly before 10 a.m., and then mostly cloudy the rest of the day. Calm and party cloudy tonight.

Weekend outlook: Saturday ☀️ High: 84, Low: 68, Mostly sunny and clear with calm winds. Sunday ☀️ High: 90, Low: 76, Sunny again and even warmer.

Diversions

Take in some art (and maybe buy a piece) at the 65th annual Prairie Village Art Show , which kicks off tonight (weather permitting) at 5 p.m. in The Shops of Prairie Village shopping complex on Mission Road. The event runs through Sunday. Learn more here.

The 2022 edition of Kansas City Pride starts tonight at 5 p.m. at Frank Theis Park across from the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in KCMO. The annual Pride Parade is tomorrow, starting at 11 a.m. Admission to each day of the three-day festival is $5. Children 12 and under get in free. Find out more details here.

The Culture House School of Dance puts on its final production of the season with The Little Mermaid at Midwest Trust Center's Yardley Hall on the JCCC campus, with performances Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for those 17 and younger. Find out more here.

Public Agenda

Today is the filing deadline for candidates in Johnson County and across Kansas wanting to run for Congressional seats, state legislative offices and seats on the state board of education, ahead of the August 2 primary. Track who files in Johnson County here.

Noteworthy