Your daily planner: Friday, June 10

Say it with me, Johnson County: it’s the weekend! Or almost. Kyle here with what this Friday looks like in our lovely berg.
Forecast: ☁️ High: 79, Low: 61. A lingering chance for more thunderstorms this morning, mostly before 10 a.m., and then mostly cloudy the rest of the day. Calm and party cloudy tonight.
Weekend outlook: Saturday ☀️ High: 84, Low: 68, Mostly sunny and clear with calm winds. Sunday ☀️ High: 90, Low: 76, Sunny again and even warmer.
Diversions
- Take in some art (and maybe buy a piece) at the 65th annual Prairie Village Art Show, which kicks off tonight (weather permitting) at 5 p.m. in The Shops of Prairie Village shopping complex on Mission Road. The event runs through Sunday. Learn more here.
- The 2022 edition of Kansas City Pride starts tonight at 5 p.m. at Frank Theis Park across from the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in KCMO. The annual Pride Parade is tomorrow, starting at 11 a.m. Admission to each day of the three-day festival is $5. Children 12 and under get in free. Find out more details here.
- The Culture House School of Dance puts on its final production of the season with The Little Mermaid at Midwest Trust Center’s Yardley Hall on the JCCC campus, with performances Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for those 17 and younger. Find out more here.
Public Agenda
- Today is the filing deadline for candidates in Johnson County and across Kansas wanting to run for Congressional seats, state legislative offices and seats on the state board of education, ahead of the August 2 primary. Track who files in Johnson County here.
Noteworthy
- Overland Park residents will be allowed to drop off storm debris from this week’s tornado free of charge at the Overland Park Parks Headquarters, 11921 Hardy Street, this coming Sunday and Monday. The drop off site will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city says there will be no limit on the amount or form of debris, but you must show proof of residency.
- A Prairie Village man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a deadly crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of 75th Street and Ward Parkway. Investigators say Zackary Zorich, 31, ran a red light on westbound 75th while traveling at a high rate of speed, hitting a vehicle driven by Remington Williams, 25, a student representative of the University of Missouri Board of Curators. [Fox 4]
- A new study from the University of Missouri shows more Kansas families are relying on food pantries due to inflation and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, which included thousands of in-person interviews with food pantry operators and clients across Kansas and Missouri, found that 52% of Kansas food pantries reported serving more people in 2021 than in 2020. [Kansas Reflector]
