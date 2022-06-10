Casey’s wants to bring convenience store to Johnson Drive in downtown Mission

Iowa-based Casey’s General Store is eyeing a new location in downtown Mission.

You mean, that Casey’s? Yep, the ubiquitous gas station and convenience store chain — with more than 2,300 locations in 16 states — wants to bring a store to the former Hartman Hardware location at the corner of Johnson Drive and Outlook Street.

What we know: Casey’s purchased 5800 Johnson Drive from longtime owner Bob Hartman of Hartman Hardware.

County records show Casey’s now owns the site.

Katie Petru, Casey’s director of communications and community, told the Post via email that the company is in the early stages of planning for a downtown Mission location, but she did confirm the plan currently is to bring a Casey’s convenience store franchise to 5800 Johnson Drive.

There are currently no details or timeline for when it may open, she said.

Petru did say, however, that the Mission location would not sell gas.

Background: Hartman Hardware occupied part of the historic building at 5800 Johnson Drive for the last 26 years.

The home improvement store officially closed at the end of May.

Bob Hartman posted on Facebook on May 25 that the sale of the building was final and that he himself was now working at Westlake Ace Hardware in Shawnee.

Prior to being Hartman Hardware, the brick building at the corner of Johnson Drive and Outlook was a pharmacy.

County property records show the building itself was originally built in 1935

Casey’s in KC: Casey’s operates 15 gas stations and convenience stores in the Kansas City metro, according to its website. There are several locations in Lenexa, one in Shawnee and one in Overland Park.