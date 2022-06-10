Casey’s wants to bring convenience store to Johnson Drive in downtown Mission

Iowa-based Casey’s General Store is eyeing a new location in downtown Mission.
You mean, that Casey’s? Yep, the ubiquitous gas station and convenience store chain — with more than 2,300 locations in 16 states — wants to bring a store to the former Hartman Hardware location at the corner of Johnson Drive and Outlook Street.
What we know: Casey’s purchased 5800 Johnson Drive from longtime owner Bob Hartman of Hartman Hardware.
- County records show Casey’s now owns the site.
- Katie Petru, Casey’s director of communications and community, told the Post via email that the company is in the early stages of planning for a downtown Mission location, but she did confirm the plan currently is to bring a Casey’s convenience store franchise to 5800 Johnson Drive.
- There are currently no details or timeline for when it may open, she said.
- Petru did say, however, that the Mission location would not sell gas.
Background: Hartman Hardware occupied part of the historic building at 5800 Johnson Drive for the last 26 years.
- The home improvement store officially closed at the end of May.
- Bob Hartman posted on Facebook on May 25 that the sale of the building was final and that he himself was now working at Westlake Ace Hardware in Shawnee.
- Prior to being Hartman Hardware, the brick building at the corner of Johnson Drive and Outlook was a pharmacy.
- County property records show the building itself was originally built in 1935
Casey’s in KC: Casey’s operates 15 gas stations and convenience stores in the Kansas City metro, according to its website. There are several locations in Lenexa, one in Shawnee and one in Overland Park.
- The Mission location would appear to be the first in the Kansas City metro that would not be equipped with gas pumps.
