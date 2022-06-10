5 to Try: Post readers pick the best salads in Johnson County 🥗

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another round of “5 to try” recommendations!

This week we asked our readers to submit picks for their favorite salads in and around Johnson County.

With the the hot weather, it’s the season to order up a light and airy plate full of crisp greens that are drizzled with a tart vinaigrette or some seasoned olive oil, and possibly topped with crunchy nuts or tomato wedges.

So … lettuce get to the list!

Johnny’s Tavern

While you may not think of a sports bar as a go-to spot for a good salad, the Post received a few responses from our readers this week recommending Johnny’s Tavern as place to get some quality greenery.

“The Apple Walnut Crunch salad at Johnny’s Tavern is the favorite of this non-salad eater!” Post reader Susie Uppman said.

In total, the menu features seven different salad options with some unique choices, such as the fiesta bowl, which has jalapeno cheddar tortilla triangles surrounding a mix salad blend tossed in a jalapeno ranch.

Check out Johnny’s website for all their locations and hours.

The Mixx

Another local restaurant that was recommended a few times for this week’s “5 to Try” was The Mixx, whose Johnson County location can be found at 11942 Roe Avenue in Overland Park.

“I don’t think you can beat The Mixx for delicious main course salads,” Overland Park Councilmember Melissa Cheatham said.

With a focus in health-conscious foods, The Mixx serves up a wide assortment of salads that are often times vegetarian and gluten-free friendly.

In addition to serving up salads, this restaurant’s menu also features some signature sandwiches, wraps and quinoa bowls.

The Mixx is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunset Grill

Located at 14577 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, Sunset Grill’s chopped salad was another popular recommendation for the salad category.

The salad comes with chopped garden greens, red onions, prosciutto ham, gorgonzola cheese, Roma tomatoes and marinated chicken all tossed in a vinaigrette dressing.

It is “a unique salad experience” local resident John Gilbert said.

As well as a variety of salads, the restaurant serves burgers, sandwiches, steaks and more.

Sunset Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekend.

Solstice

Found in “industrial-chic” food court Strang Hall at 7313 W. 8th Street in Overland Park, Solstice is another restaurant on this list that specializes in salads, sandwiches and burgers.

Resident Karen Greenwood said if you ever have the chance to go, she would recommend ordering the Grilled Citrus Salmon salad, which comes with salmon, warm quinoa pilaf, avocado, pomegranate, fennel, grapefruit and a citrus vinaigrette.

Strang Hall, and therefore Solstice, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The food court is closed on Mondays.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Our final recommendation for this week for salads is at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill at 6601 W. 135th Street in Overland Park.

One of our readers, Etta Farney, specifically recommended the restaurant’s Grilled Tenderloin salad, which comes with wood grilled tenderloin, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes; Chef recommends balsamic vinaigrette.

If you are not much of a salad eater, this restaurant also has a variety of other options to choose from, including grilled steaks, chicken and seafood.

Firebirds is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.