Your daily planner: Thursday, June 9

Good morning, Johnson County! It’s Alexis here to help you prepare for the day ahead.

Forecast: 🌤 High of 81. Low of 63. Expect sunny skies this morning, with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. Tonight, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Diversions

The Kansas City Symphony will be joined by a full rock band this evening for The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards 1969 . They will perform “Gimme Shelter,” “Midnight Rambler” and more. The show begins at 8 p.m. Learn more.

. They will perform “Gimme Shelter,” “Midnight Rambler” and more. The show begins at 8 p.m. Learn more. Kauffman Center Presents Snarky Puppy , a Grammy-award winning American instrumental ensemble, tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Muriel Kauffman Theatre. Get tickets.

, a Grammy-award winning American instrumental ensemble, tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Muriel Kauffman Theatre. Get tickets. In other live music news, James McMurtry will perform at Knuckleheads Saloon and Wallows will perform at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in downtown KCMO. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information.

will perform at Knuckleheads Saloon and will perform at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in downtown KCMO. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information. If you’re not feeling musical today, there’s always baseball. The Royals will play the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman stadium. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. Get more information.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The meeting agenda includes a report on the stormwater management pilot program, a Covid-19 funding and expense report and more. See the full agenda.

will meet this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The meeting agenda includes a report on the stormwater management pilot program, a Covid-19 funding and expense report and more. See the full agenda. The Johnson County Committee of the Whole will meet today at 1 p.m. to discuss proposed changes to stormwater management, transportation and other county services. Learn more.

will meet today at 1 p.m. to discuss proposed changes to stormwater management, transportation and other county services. Learn more. Lastly, the Overland Park Environmental Advisory Council will meet this evening in the Myron E. Scafe Building at 6 p.m. Read up on the issues to be discussed.

Noteworthy