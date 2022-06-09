‘Bargain Mansions’ host Tamara Day looking for KC area homes to renovate for new season

Tamara Day, a Prairie Village-based interior designer and home makeover specialist, is gearing up for a fourth season hosting Magnolia Network’s “Bargain Mansions”, and she’s looking for properties in her hometown to transform.

The search: Day is looking to work with homeowners or contractors in the Kansas City region to design a home renovation, according to a Facebook post on Day’s account.

Aside from fitting certain criteria to be selected, candidates must also “be open to bold design ideas” that align with Day’s aesthetic, according to the post.

Interested homeowners can reach out to kchousecasting@gmail.com and send photos and project details.

How to qualify: Candidates need to be renovating four or more spaces inside their home such as a kitchen, main bedroom or bathroom, living spaces and an exterior update.

The property needs to be located within 30 miles of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, at 30 W. Pershing Road, and can be in either Kansas or Missouri.

There needs to be an existing budget of at least $120,000 and a contractor lined up for the work.

The timeline for the renovation must be eight to 10 weeks long between August and September 2022.

The fourth season: “Bargain Mansions” started in 2016 on the DIY Network before moving to HGTV and now airs on the Magnolia Network, which is owned by home makeover megastars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Day and her team began filming for this upcoming season several months ago, according to a sources within Day’s company and brand Growing Days.

The season is set to air later this summer or early fall.

Key quote: “I’m just thinking about how much you all are going to love season 4 of Bargain Mansions,” Day wrote on Facebook. “I can’t wait for you to see these amazing transformations. ​​​​​​​​If you or someone you know has the perfect house for Bargain Mansions, let us know!”