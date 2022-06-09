Starlight welcomes the 25th anniversary production of Riverdance and the return of the Blue Man Group

Starlight looks forward to showcasing the 25th Anniversary production of Riverdance June 17-19 and the return of the Blue Man Group June 24-26.

About Riverdance:

This is Riverdance as you’ve never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite and celebrated the world over for its GRAMMY Award winning score, and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs.

The Riverdance company includes TikTok sensations Matthew and Michael Gardiner (@gardinerbrothers) and Morgan Bullock (@yourangleyuordevil), whose performance of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” went viral on the platform in 2020. Megan will make her professional U.S. stage debut in this production. The cast will also feature, for the first time, children of original Riverdance cast members, Cian Porter and Faith Moore.

“A family favorite, Riverdance continues to entertain audiences worldwide with the tradition and beauty of Irish culture,” said Rich Baker, President + CEO of Starlight. “I hope you will fall in love with the magic that has inspired audiences across the globe.”

About Blue Man Group:

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it’s your turn! It’s everything you know and love about Blue Man Group—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy—the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Blue Man Group is known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows including “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Tonight Show,” “Arrested Development,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and more!

“Being different and thinking outside of the box is what the Blue Man Group is known for,” said Rich Baker, President + CEO. “A sonic wave of visual sensory overland makes the Blue Man Group’s performance one of a kind.”

Tickets to Riverdance and Blue Man Group are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.