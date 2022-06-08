Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 8

It’s another midweek milestone, Johnson County! Kyle here to get you started on this Wednesday.
Forecast: ⛅ High: 79, Low: 58. After the overnight severe weather, rain and isolated thunderstorms have moved on this morning. Expect a mostly sunny day from here on out. Mostly clear and breezy tonight.
Diversions
- We’ll admit, there’s not much to draw us to Kauffman Stadium these days, but if you’re a student, use your ID and get in for $10 for today’s baseball matinee at the K between the Royals and Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.
Public Agenda
- The city of Mission’s Climate Action Task Force meets at 4:30 p.m. today at Sylvester Powell Community Center.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and, among other items, will look to approve more than $470,000 to purchases 21 new police vehicles.
Noteworthy
- The Overland Park City Council by unanimous consent this week approved an ordinance allowing for public drinking at Thompson Park near downtown Overland Park during certain special events this year, including the Downtown Overland Park Partnership Art Fair later this month.
- Longtime local TV weatherman Gary Lezak says he plans to retire towards the end of this year. Lezak, an Oklahoma native, first came to Kansas City in 1992 and became KSHB’s chief meteorologist in 1999. Lezak announced his last day on air will be December 1. [KSHB]
- Frontier Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Kansas City International Airport to Las Vegas, starting August 9. Those interested in jetting to Sin City can get discounted rates for as low as $89 each way from now until June 13. [Fox 4]
