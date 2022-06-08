Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 8

It’s another midweek milestone, Johnson County! Kyle here to get you started on this Wednesday.

Forecast: ⛅ High: 79, Low: 58. After the overnight severe weather, rain and isolated thunderstorms have moved on this morning. Expect a mostly sunny day from here on out. Mostly clear and breezy tonight.

Diversions

We’ll admit, there’s not much to draw us to Kauffman Stadium these days, but if you’re a student, use your ID and get in for $10 for today’s baseball matinee at the K between the Royals and Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Public Agenda

The city of Mission’s Climate Action Task Force meets at 4:30 p.m. today at Sylvester Powell Community Center.

meets at 4:30 p.m. today at Sylvester Powell Community Center. The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and, among other items, will look to approve more than $470,000 to purchases 21 new police vehicles.

Noteworthy