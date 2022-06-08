  Staff Report  - Weather

See storm damage along 95th Street in Overland Park, Lenexa and Leawood

A tree uprooted along 95th Street in Overland Park, seen in the light of Wednesday morning. Image via City of Overland Park Twitter account.

Johnson County and the rest of the Kansas City metro are beginning cleanup efforts following Wednesday morning’s bout of severe weather that appears to have produced at least one tornado.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field off has yet to confirm if a tornado touched down in Johnson County, but the office tweeted at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday that “radar confirmed a tornado” near Leawood.

The city of Overland Park tweeted out an image taken from a traffic camera at the intersection of 95th Street and Metcalf that appears to show cloud rotation.

The area around 95th Street between Pflumm Road in Lenexa and State Line Road in Leawood seems to have been where much of the most severe damage was concentrated Wednesday.

Here are some images of what the storm left in its wake taken Wednesday morning by the Post’s freelance correspondent Mike Frizzell:

Construction materials blown across a parking lot on the northeast corner of 95th & Quivira in Overland Park. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
An uprooted tree that landed on the sign for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 12056 W 95th. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
An overturned construction storage container in the Oak Park Commons shopping center in Lenexa at 95th and Quivira. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Residents working to clear a large tree limb from the 9500 block of Chadwick Street in Leawood. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
A large tree uprooted in the front yard of 9549 Lamar Avene in Overland Park, directly across the street from the construction at John Diemer Elementary. Besides a construction fence that had been blown, there was no visible damage to the school construction area. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
A branch-strewn block at 9400 Pflumm Road in Lenexa. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Another uprooted tree in the island of the Hobby Lobby parking lot, 11552 W 95th in Overland Park. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.