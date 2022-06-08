National Weather Service says tornado touched down in JoCo — Here’s how strong it was

Officials with the National Weather Service in Kansas City confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a tornado touched down in Johnson County early Wednesday morning.

How strong was it? The NWS preliminarily rated Wednesday’s tornado as an EF1, traveling on the ground 14 miles from Johnson County into Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning.

125 yard maximum width These results are preliminary, we will have more information by this afternoon. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

What is an EF1? An EF1 tornado is the second weakest tornado on the six-point Enhanced Fujita Scale, a scale used to assign a tornado’s strength based on estimated wind speeds and damage.

This type of tornado is likely to cause moderate damage, such as roof surfaces peeled off, mobile homes pushed or overturned and cars pushed off roads, NWS’s website says.

When and where: According to lead forecaster Chris Bowman with the NWS office in Pleasant Hill, the tornado touched down three miles west of Lenexa at 1:10 a.m. and skirted 95th Street through Overland Park and Leawood, jumping the state line and staying on the ground until 1:30 a.m.

It ultimately stopped one mile northeast of the Grandview Triangle, the intersection of I-435, I-470 and U.S. 71 in Kansas City, Bowman said.

With the maximum wind speed of 100 miles per hour, its path length was 14 miles, and its maximum width was 125 yards, he said.

Johnson County/Jackson County tornado information (see image) The tornado developed on the west side of Lenexa and generally travelled east down W 95th St before dissipating near the NE side of the Grandview Triangle. pic.twitter.com/TrebRQGLJ1 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 9, 2022

More than one: This wasn’t the strongest tornado to touch down in the metro area Wednesday morning.

The NSW also released a preliminary damage report from northeast Jackson County of an EF2 tornado that went through Buckner, Missouri.

According to NWS’s preliminary data, that tornado had maximum winds of 115 mph and also a track of 14 miles long and a maximum path width of 125 yards.

200 yard max wind — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

Two additional tornadoes, both rated EF0 — the lowest ranking of strength on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — were identified in Miami County, Kansas.

Overland Park cleanup: To help with debris cleanup, Overland Park is offering residents the opportunity to drop off loose tree limbs Sunday, June 12, and Monday, June 13, at the Overland Park Parks Headquarters, at 11921 Hardy Street, near 119th and Antioch.