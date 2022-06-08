Prairie Village could add speed tables to stretch of 69th Street after residents voice concerns

The Prairie Village City Council will soon consider approving the addition of two speed tables — essentially, wider, flatter speed bumps — as a way to slow down traffic along a residential stretch of 69th Street between Nall Avenue and Fonticello Road.
Why it matters: Residents between Nall and Fonticello have worked with city staff over the last couple of years, expressing their concerns about speeding along that stretch of 69th Street.
- More than 60% of residents in this neighborhood approved of the speed table measures, according to city documents.
The details: It is anticipated that the speed tables will be built this summer, according to city documents.
- The two speed tables will cost approximately $10,000, and it will come from the traffic calming Capital Improvement Program project, according to city documents.
- Specific location for the two speed tables is yet to be determined, though they will be between Nall and Fonticello.
What’s next: The city council will formally consider approval of the speed tables at a future city council meeting.
Key quote: “I’m here representing my sort of neighborhood block between Nall and Fonticello, we moved there three maybe four years ago — there’s a lot more kids on the block now,” resident Brent Nohl said. “It’s such an open street and it’s kind of a cut through between Nall to get down to the Village.”
