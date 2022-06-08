Didn’t get a tornado alert from NotifyJoCo Wednesday? Here’s why that could be

A tornado with wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour rolled through Johnson County just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, causing a stretch of damage around 95th Street from Lenexa through Overland Park and Leawood.

Did you get notified? Some Johnson Countians like Marina L. McClure said they didn’t get a notification about the tornado warning on their phones through NotifyJoCo, the county’s automated mass notification system, and they’re wondering why.

McClure tweeted Wednesday that she didn’t know about the impending threat until her nine-year-old woke up to the sound of outdoor tornado sirens.

Can you help explain why we didn’t receive #NotifyJoCo alerts? My 9yo woke up to thunder & thankfully heard the sirens. She woke the rest of us. It’s unsettling to have received nothing from anywhere else. — Marina L. McClure (@MarinaLMcClure) June 8, 2022

Alerts went out : Johnson County Emergency Management tweeted Wednesday that NotifyJoco automatically alerted more than 15,000 individuals who had opted-in to receive tornado warnings and whose registered addresses were in the tornado warning zone.

Even if you didn’t get a notification from NotifyJoCo, you may still have gotten an alert from the FCC’s Wireless Emergency Alerts system, which sends automated Amber Alert-style notifications to cell phone customers in a particular geographic area that is under an emergency.

• Tornado Warning issued by the @NWSKansasCity at 1:21AM • #NotifyJoCo notifications automatically sent to 15,527 individuals that opted-in to receive tornado warnings AND had address registered w/in Tornado Warning area • All 42,154 calls, texts, and emails sent by 1:23AM pic.twitter.com/wfgwyU3gwD — Johnson Co. EM (@JoCo_Emergency) June 8, 2022

Still, you may not have received a NotifyJoCo alert: The Post talked to Johnson County Emergency Management assistant director Trent Pittman and Julie Adolphson of the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office in Pleasant Hill to find why some residents may not have gotten notified and how the county’s emergency alert system performed Wednesday.

Did the county’s emergency alert system work appropriately Wednesday morning?

Pittman with Johnson County EMS said sirens operated as expected once they were activated.

The automated alerts should’ve been received shortly after the tornado warning was issued at 1:21 a.m., he said.

Wednesday’s storm gave emergency responders little time, he said, and EMS used procedures to get the sirens activated by a fire or EMS dispatcher as soon as possible, he said.

I’m signed up for these alerts. Why didn’t I get notified Wednesday?

If this happened to you, Pittman said that may be because phone alerts were only sent to people with registered addresses inside the “tornado warning polygon” issued Wednesday morning by NWS.

However, if someone was located inside the polygon and was signed up to receive tornado warnings through NotifyJoco and did not receive a notification, Pittman said to call 913-826-5555.

How can I sign up for mobile alerts through NotifyJoCo?

Johnson Countians can sign up for NotifyJoCo, the county’s emergency notification system, online here.

I noticed the outdoor sirens went off minutes after I got an alert on my phone. Why?

Pittman said alerts that are sent via NotifyJoCo and through Wireless Emergency Alerts or on weather radios are automatic systems, but sirens must be activated in person.

When a storm hits in the middle of the night when many people are sleeping, it may take longer for a person to trigger the outdoor siren system.

Did the sirens sound off countywide rather than in just certain areas?

Yes, the sirens went off countywide Wednesday morning.

Adolphson with NWS confirmed Johnson County’s siren system is able to sound off only in impacted areas, something she said not all emergency alert systems are able to do.

Johnson County Emergency Management tweeted that due to how quickly the storm developed Wednesday, there was “an immediate need to activate sirens” across the county

The storm developed quickly resulting an immediate need to activate sirens. Because of how quickly we needed to notify, the sirens were activated throughout the county in accordance with procedures in place for short to no notice storms. — Johnson Co. EM (@JoCo_Emergency) June 8, 2022

If I don’t have a smartphone, will I not be able to receive NotifyJoCo alerts?

NotifyJoCo allows residents and business owners to sign up with a landline or email in addition to a smartphone.

Voice, email and text messages are all delivered through NotifyJoCo.

Adolphson with the NWS suggests everyone — not just those without smartphones — consider a National Oceanic Atmospheric Association weather radio, which can be purchased at local grocery stores or retailers like Walmart or Target.

But I can still just rely on the outdoor sirens, right?

Both Adolphson and Pittman say no, sirens should not be your only means of being warned of impending severe weather or a tornado.

This is partially because outdoor sirens are intended to alert people who are outside, but in situations like Wednesday’s tornado, when people are inside (or asleep), then outdoor sirens may not be as effective.

That’s why Adolphson and Pittman suggest having multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, such as mobile alerts, weather radio and broadcast media.

What else can I do?