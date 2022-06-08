Johnson County cleans up after possible tornado, 95th Street closed in Leawood

Downed trees, fallen tree limbs and snapped power lines from last night’s storm had forced the closure of 95th Street between Mission Road and Lee Boulevard in Leawood Wednesday.

What happened: A powerful line of storms barreled through the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, producing at least one tornado in Johnson County.

At 1:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office tweeted that “radar confirmed a tornado” moving east near Leawood.

Other local forecasters also preliminarily concluded later Wednesday morning that a tornado had formed in Johnson County around 95th Street in Overland Park and Leawood.

According to meteorologist Julie Adolphson with the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill, preliminary findings are showing that the tornado was a low-end EF1 tornado.

95th Street closed: Officer Brad Robbins, a spokesperson for the Leawood Police Department, said 95th Street could remain closed through rush hour Wednesday and advised motorists to take either 83rd or 103rd Streets instead.

In addition to damages to 95th, several side streets along this road, such as Blinder and Manor Roads, are also shut off due to downed trees, he said.

However, Robbins said, he has yet to receive any reports of significant structural damage as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Overland Park: Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department, says some damages occurred in Overland Park too, from Quivira Road to about Mission Road and from West 90th Street to 103rd Street.

Lacy said most of the damage comes from fallen tree limbs and branches, and there were some power outages that occurred in the city, but that power has been mostly restored as of noon Wednesday.

“Our crews are working through removal of trees in streets this morning,” Overland Park communications manager Meg Ralph said. “They are about a third of the way through the reports we currently have, but we are seeing more reposts as people up and moving this morning.”

No injuries have been reported as this time, Lacy said.

Siren test canceled: As a result of last night’s storm, the Johnson County Division of Emergency Management will not be conducting its regular test of the outdoor warning siren system previously scheduled for Wednesday.

The outdoor warning siren system is typically tested on the first Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m., unless inclement weather causes it to be postponed to the second Wednesday.

Potential scams: Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe also sent out a release this morning warning residents not to fall victim to insurance and home repair scams arising in the wake of the storm.