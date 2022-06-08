Olathe East student charged in shooting at school makes first court appearance

On Wednesday afternoon, the Olathe East High School student charged in a shooting at the school earlier this year made his first court appearance since the March incident.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, is charged with attempted capital murder and appeared via remote video link during the hearing Wednesday. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe.

The shooting, which occurred in the school’s main office on the morning of Friday, March 4, injured assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel and school resource officer Erik Clark.

According to investigators, Clark was able to return fire and critically injured Elmore.

Stoppel and Clark were treated for their wounds and released the same day as the shooting, while Elmore remained hospitalized until May 10, undergoing multiple surgeries, according to his attorneys.

He was transferred to the custody of the sheriff’s office upon his release from the hospital.

On Wednesday, Attorney Veronica Dersch, a member of Elmore’s defense team, told a judge they still needed additional time to review the evidence in the case before moving forward.

“We are still waiting for some ballistics reports and also an opportunity to view some digital evidence along with Mr. McMullen,” Dersch told the court.

Assistant District Attorney Chris McMullin said that prosecutors were working with the defense team to visit the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory to view some of the evidence in the case.

“We’re waiting on one or two pieces of evidence to finish getting tested,” McMullin said. “I think we’re making progress on it.”

Both sides agreed with Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan that approximately 60 days would be enough time to move the case forward.

The case was set for a scheduling conference on Wednesday, August 17, at 11 a.m., which will be held remotely via Zoom, as well.

Elmore remains in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with a $1 million bond.

