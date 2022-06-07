Your daily planner: Tuesday, June 7

Hello there, readers! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead.

Forecast: 🌥 High of 81. Low of 65. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, the chance of rain will increase to around 50%.

Diversions

Singer/songwriter Jackson Browne will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Music Hall Kansas City in downtown KCMO. Reggae band The Wailers will also perform tonight at 8 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon. Get more information about live music performances tonight.

The Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays again tonight at 7:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium, and it's Dollar Dog Night. Tickets start at $10.

Public Agenda

The Lenexa City Council will meet today at 7 p.m. at city hall. View the full agenda.

The Prairie Village Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and, among other items, will discuss a proposal to allow detached garages at residences at Meadowbrook Park.

Noteworthy