Your daily planner: Tuesday, June 7

Hello there, readers! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead.
Forecast: 🌥 High of 81. Low of 65. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, the chance of rain will increase to around 50%.
Diversions
- Singer/songwriter Jackson Browne will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Music Hall Kansas City in downtown KCMO. Reggae band The Wailers will also perform tonight at 8 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon. Get more information about live music performances tonight.
- The Royals host the Toronto Blue Jays again tonight at 7:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium, and it’s Dollar Dog Night. Tickets start at $10.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council will meet today at 7 p.m. at city hall. View the full agenda.
- The Prairie Village Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and, among other items, will discuss a proposal to allow detached garages at residences at Meadowbrook Park.
Noteworthy
- A Prairie Village man has sued medical technology company Philips over a CPAP machine he used to treat sleep apnea for several years before developing lung cancer. The company issued a recall on the machines that affected three to four million devices worldwide, and the FDA announced last month that they had received over 100 reports associated with recalled CPAP machines. [Kansas City Star]
- Virginia Franzese, a Leawood mother of a transgender son, is worried that the Blue Valley School District may not be a safe place for her son to attend school. This comes after she says her son faced bullying from his peers, and school board member Jim McMullen came under fire for discriminatory tweets toward the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year. [KCUR
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.