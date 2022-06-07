Leawood names experienced interim manager following sudden death of city administrator

Following the unexpected death of longtime city administrator Scott Lambers, the Leawood City Council on Monday unanimously voted to approve local business executive Patrick Geschwind as interim city administrator.

Who is he? Geschwind served as an area manager for AT&T for 25 years before becoming a performance-based consultant with a specialty in interim management.

He is the owner and senior consultant at Patrick Geschwind & Associates.

Geschwind as served in prominent interim managerial roles before, including as interim city administrator for Roeland Park and interim CEO for Visit KC, Kansas City, Missouri’s visitors and tourism bureau.

Key quote: “He will be serving as a bridge for a very high performing city,” Mayor Peggy Dunn said. “He will meet with [city staff] and get to know them and see where he can lend an ear and be a consultant and a bridge until we have a permanent city administrator in place.”

Background: Lambers died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, May 31, at age 66, according to a city news release.

“During his tenure, Leawood experienced historic growth and development that has been recognized as deliberative and high quality. He leaves an extraordinary legacy for all who live, work and visit our city,” Dunn said.

Lambers first joined the city in 2001 after working in city management for other cities in both Kansas and California, the city’s statement said.

A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

What’s next: Geschwind will officially start his role as interim city administrator on Monday, June 13.

Prior to his start date, city of Leawood attorney Patricia Bennett will act as interim city administrator.

“Hopefully, it wouldn’t be a too lengthy roll because we hope that there will be lots of folks anxious to come to Leawood and serve as our city administrator,” Dunn said.

More about Lambers: In a statement, the city said family, friends and colleagues attended funeral services for Lambers Monday.