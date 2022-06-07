Here’s the lineup for this year’s Prairie Village Jazz Fest, the first since 2019

After two postponed festivals, Prairie Village is officially moving forward with Jazz Fest 2022, and the city’s Jazz Fest committee charged with putting on the annual celebration says it has secured a lineup for the upcoming event.

Who’s playing? Here’s the Jazz Fest 2022 lineup, provided by the city’s Jazz Fest committee:

Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights

Back Alley Brass Band

Ray Keller Octet

Eddie Moore

The Adam Larson Band, featuring Terrell Stafford

Returning acts: Back Alley Brass Band, Eddie Moor and The Adam Larson Band are all acts that were scheduled for the 2021 event that was canceled a month before its scheduled date due to a summer spike in COVID-19 cases propelled by the Delta variant.

Terrell Stafford last performed at the 2015 Jazz Fest.

Background: Jazz Fest, held at Harmon Park near the city’s municipal campus, has become one of the city’s biggest annual events over the past decade, though each of the last two years’ festivals have been canceled due to COVID concerns.

Prairie Village first held Jazz Fest in 2011, according to the city’s Jazz Fest web page.

City staff previously told the Post the 2019 festival drew between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees.

Jazz Fest 2022 details: Jazz Fest 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at Harmon Park. Elissa Andre, a Jazz Fest committee member, said gates will open at 2 p.m. and the music will wrap up by 10 p.m. Set times are still being finalized, though.