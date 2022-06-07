It’s safe to say you all have some *strong* opinions about who should be named among the Best of Johnson County!

In the week since launch, we’ve seen nearly 10,000 (🤯) nominations come in across the more than 80 categories on the inaugural Best of Johnson County ballot.

The top five nominees in each category will advance to the final voting round this August. And while a few frontrunners have emerged, most categories currently have several nominees neck-and-neck vying for a spot on the final ballot, even in the most popular categories.

The difference between being in the top five and just missing the cut off right now is often just a couple of nominations.

Remember: You can make a nomination in each category once per day. So if one of your favorites in on the cusp, take a second to give them a boost! Making nominations is super quick and easy, and anyone who makes at least 25 nominations will be automatically entered to win a $500 gift card to Prairiefire!

Here’s a look at where things stand in the most popular categories a week into the process. (Note: we’re listing these businesses in alphabetical order — not by the number of nominations they’ve received to date).

Donuts

Currently in the top five:

Daylight Donuts

DOP Donuts

Fluffy Fresh

Lamar’s Donuts

Mr. D’s

In the mix:

Krispy Kreme

Duck Donuts

Yo’s Donuts

Fairway Creamery

BBQ

Currently in the top five:

Bates City BBQ

Blind Box

Jack Stack Overland Park

Joe’s Kansas City

Q39 South

In the mix:

Buck Tui BBQ

R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack

Zarda Bar-B-Q

Smoketown BBQ

Burgers

Currently in the top five:

The Bar

BRGR Kitchen+Bar

Burg & Barrel

Grandstand Burgers

The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive

In the mix:

Harley’s Hideaway

Tay’s Burger Shack

Whataburger

Coffeeshop

Currently in the top five:

Black Dog Coffee

Brew Haha Coffeehouse

Hattie’s

Homer’s Coffee

Urban Prairie Coffee

In the mix:

Cafe Equinox

Corner Bakery

The Filling Station

The Market at Meadowbrook

Roasterie

Roasterie McLain’s Market

Fine Dining Restaurant

Currently in the top five:

Cafe Provence

Garrozzo’s

J. Gilbert’s

Silo Modern Farmhouse

Verbena

In the mix:

J. Alexander’s

Rye

The Silos

Story

Wandering Vine at the Castle

Ice Cream

Currently in the top five:

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Fairway Creamery

The Golden Scoop

Sylas and Maddy’s

Summer Salt

In the mix

Aunt Jean’s

Baskin Robbins

Freezing Moo

Sheridan’s

Mexican Food

Currently in the top five:

Dos Reales

The Corner Halo’s Kitchen

Kmachos

Mi Ranchito

Taco Naco

In the mix:

Fenix at Strang Hall

Fronteras

Jose Peppers

Margarita’s Lenexa

Sombrero’s

Microbrewery

Currently in the top five:

Brew Lab

Martin City Brewery

Rock Creek Brewing

Sandhills Brewing

Transport Brewery

In the mix

Limitless Brewing

Servaes Brewing Company

Pathlight Brewing

Red Crow

Pizza

Currently in the top five:

Old Shawnee Pizza

Minsky’s

Buffalo State

SPIN!

Glory Days Pizza

In the mix:

Martin City Brewing Company

Dewey’s

D’Bronx

Rasati’s

Grimaldi’s

Beauty Salon

Currently in the top five:

Prestige Beauty Co.

Bijin Salon & Day Spa

Stem Salon

Birdcage Salon

Bambou Salon and Spa

In the mix:

Par Exsalonce Salon

Oomph Salon

Indigo Rose

Sopra Salon

Xiphium Salon

Fitness Center or Gym

Currently in the top five:

2020FIT

9 Round

Fusion Fitness

Kansas Built Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness

In the mix:

Hotworx

Mission Barbell Company

F45 Leawood

BridgeFit

