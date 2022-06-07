  Staff Report  - Best of Johnson County 2022

Best of Johnson County: A look at the top 5 — and those just on the outside — in popular categories so far

The race to see who will advance to the final voting round in August is neck-and-neck in the donut category — and several others.

It’s safe to say you all have some *strong* opinions about who should be named among the Best of Johnson County!

In the week since launch, we’ve seen nearly 10,000 (🤯) nominations come in across the more than 80 categories on the inaugural Best of Johnson County ballot.

The top five nominees in each category will advance to the final voting round this August. And while a few frontrunners have emerged, most categories currently have several nominees neck-and-neck vying for a spot on the final ballot, even in the most popular categories.

The difference between being in the top five and just missing the cut off right now is often just a couple of nominations.

Remember: You can make a nomination in each category once per day. So if one of your favorites in on the cusp, take a second to give them a boost! Making nominations is super quick and easy, and anyone who makes at least 25 nominations will be automatically entered to win a $500 gift card to Prairiefire!

Here’s a look at where things stand in the most popular categories a week into the process. (Note: we’re listing these businesses in alphabetical order — not by the number of nominations they’ve received to date).

Donuts

Currently in the top five:

  • Daylight Donuts
  • DOP Donuts
  • Fluffy Fresh
  • Lamar’s Donuts
  • Mr. D’s

In the mix:

  • Krispy Kreme
  • Duck Donuts
  • Yo’s Donuts
  • Fairway Creamery

BBQ

Currently in the top five:

  • Bates City BBQ
  • Blind Box
  • Jack Stack Overland Park
  • Joe’s Kansas City
  • Q39 South

In the mix:

  • Buck Tui BBQ
  • R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack
  • Zarda Bar-B-Q
  • Smoketown BBQ

Burgers

Snack Shack burger

Currently in the top five:

  • The Bar
  • BRGR Kitchen+Bar
  • Burg & Barrel
  • Grandstand Burgers
  • The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive

In the mix:

  • Harley’s Hideaway
  • Tay’s Burger Shack
  • Whataburger

Coffeeshop

5 to Try

Currently in the top five:

  • Black Dog Coffee
  • Brew Haha Coffeehouse
  • Hattie’s
  • Homer’s Coffee
  • Urban Prairie Coffee

In the mix:

  • Cafe Equinox
  • Corner Bakery
  • The Filling Station
  • The Market at Meadowbrook
    Roasterie
  • McLain’s Market

Fine Dining Restaurant

Currently in the top five:

  • Cafe Provence
  • Garrozzo’s
  • J. Gilbert’s
  • Silo Modern Farmhouse
  • Verbena

In the mix:

  • J. Alexander’s
  • Rye
  • The Silos
  • Story
  • Wandering Vine at the Castle

Ice Cream

Currently in the top five:

  • Andy’s Frozen Custard
  • Fairway Creamery
  • The Golden Scoop
  • Sylas and Maddy’s
  • Summer Salt

In the mix

  • Aunt Jean’s
  • Baskin Robbins
  • Freezing Moo
  • Sheridan’s

Mexican Food

Currently in the top five:

  • Dos Reales
  • The Corner Halo’s Kitchen
  • Kmachos
  • Mi Ranchito
  • Taco Naco

In the mix:

  • Fenix at Strang Hall
  • Fronteras
  • Jose Peppers
  • Margarita’s Lenexa
  • Sombrero’s

Microbrewery

Currently in the top five:

  • Brew Lab
  • Martin City Brewery
  • Rock Creek Brewing
  • Sandhills Brewing
  • Transport Brewery

In the mix

  • Limitless Brewing
  • Servaes Brewing Company
  • Pathlight Brewing
  • Red Crow

Pizza

Currently in the top five:

  • Old Shawnee Pizza
  • Minsky’s
  • Buffalo State
  • SPIN!
  • Glory Days Pizza

In the mix:

  • Martin City Brewing Company
  • Dewey’s
  • D’Bronx
  • Rasati’s
  • Grimaldi’s

Beauty Salon

Currently in the top five:

  • Prestige Beauty Co.
  • Bijin Salon & Day Spa
  • Stem Salon
  • Birdcage Salon
  • Bambou Salon and Spa

In the mix:

  • Par Exsalonce Salon
  • Oomph Salon
  • Indigo Rose
  • Sopra Salon
  • Xiphium Salon

Fitness Center or Gym

Currently in the top five:

  • 2020FIT
  • 9 Round
  • Fusion Fitness
  • Kansas Built Fitness
  • Orangetheory Fitness

In the mix:

  • Hotworx
  • Mission Barbell Company
  • F45 Leawood
  • BridgeFit

