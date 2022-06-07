It’s safe to say you all have some *strong* opinions about who should be named among the Best of Johnson County!
In the week since launch, we’ve seen nearly 10,000 (🤯) nominations come in across the more than 80 categories on the inaugural Best of Johnson County ballot.
The top five nominees in each category will advance to the final voting round this August. And while a few frontrunners have emerged, most categories currently have several nominees neck-and-neck vying for a spot on the final ballot, even in the most popular categories.
The difference between being in the top five and just missing the cut off right now is often just a couple of nominations.
Remember: You can make a nomination in each category once per day. So if one of your favorites in on the cusp, take a second to give them a boost! Making nominations is super quick and easy, and anyone who makes at least 25 nominations will be automatically entered to win a $500 gift card to Prairiefire!
Here’s a look at where things stand in the most popular categories a week into the process. (Note: we’re listing these businesses in alphabetical order — not by the number of nominations they’ve received to date).
Donuts
Currently in the top five:
- Daylight Donuts
- DOP Donuts
- Fluffy Fresh
- Lamar’s Donuts
- Mr. D’s
In the mix:
- Krispy Kreme
- Duck Donuts
- Yo’s Donuts
- Fairway Creamery
BBQ
Currently in the top five:
- Bates City BBQ
- Blind Box
- Jack Stack Overland Park
- Joe’s Kansas City
- Q39 South
In the mix:
- Buck Tui BBQ
- R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack
- Zarda Bar-B-Q
- Smoketown BBQ
Burgers
Currently in the top five:
- The Bar
- BRGR Kitchen+Bar
- Burg & Barrel
- Grandstand Burgers
- The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive
In the mix:
- Harley’s Hideaway
- Tay’s Burger Shack
- Whataburger
Coffeeshop
Currently in the top five:
- Black Dog Coffee
- Brew Haha Coffeehouse
- Hattie’s
- Homer’s Coffee
- Urban Prairie Coffee
In the mix:
- Cafe Equinox
- Corner Bakery
- The Filling Station
- The Market at Meadowbrook
Roasterie
- McLain’s Market
Fine Dining Restaurant
Currently in the top five:
- Cafe Provence
- Garrozzo’s
- J. Gilbert’s
- Silo Modern Farmhouse
- Verbena
In the mix:
- J. Alexander’s
- Rye
- The Silos
- Story
- Wandering Vine at the Castle
Ice Cream
Currently in the top five:
- Andy’s Frozen Custard
- Fairway Creamery
- The Golden Scoop
- Sylas and Maddy’s
- Summer Salt
In the mix
- Aunt Jean’s
- Baskin Robbins
- Freezing Moo
- Sheridan’s
Mexican Food
Currently in the top five:
- Dos Reales
- The Corner Halo’s Kitchen
- Kmachos
- Mi Ranchito
- Taco Naco
In the mix:
- Fenix at Strang Hall
- Fronteras
- Jose Peppers
- Margarita’s Lenexa
- Sombrero’s
Microbrewery
Currently in the top five:
- Brew Lab
- Martin City Brewery
- Rock Creek Brewing
- Sandhills Brewing
- Transport Brewery
In the mix
- Limitless Brewing
- Servaes Brewing Company
- Pathlight Brewing
- Red Crow
Pizza
Currently in the top five:
- Old Shawnee Pizza
- Minsky’s
- Buffalo State
- SPIN!
- Glory Days Pizza
In the mix:
- Martin City Brewing Company
- Dewey’s
- D’Bronx
- Rasati’s
- Grimaldi’s
Beauty Salon
Currently in the top five:
- Prestige Beauty Co.
- Bijin Salon & Day Spa
- Stem Salon
- Birdcage Salon
- Bambou Salon and Spa
In the mix:
- Par Exsalonce Salon
- Oomph Salon
- Indigo Rose
- Sopra Salon
- Xiphium Salon
Fitness Center or Gym
Currently in the top five:
- 2020FIT
- 9 Round
- Fusion Fitness
- Kansas Built Fitness
- Orangetheory Fitness
In the mix:
- Hotworx
- Mission Barbell Company
- F45 Leawood
- BridgeFit
