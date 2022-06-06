Your daily planner: Monday, June 6

Happy Monday, Johnson County! Kyle here to get another week started. Here’s what I know …
Forecast: ⛈️ High: 81, Low: 65. Overnight showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by mid-morning with a gradual clearing after that and some sun possible this afternoon.
Diversions
- The Royals start a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. tonight at the K. And it’s a Price Chop Monday, meaning tickets start at just $10. Buy them here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners holds a special public hearing today at 2 p.m. at the county administration building in downtown Olathe on proposed solar farm regulations recently amended by the county planning commission.
- The Overland Park City Council Committee of the Whole convenes at 6 p.m. tonight to hear a presentation on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. The council will also meet in closed executive session to discuss a proposed employment agreement with a candidate for the permanent city manager position.
- The Prairie Village City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss proposed traffic calming measures along a stretch of Nall Avenue.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will get a briefing in closed executive session on the potential impact a new state law banning so-called “sanctuary cities” could have on Roeland Park’s ordinance that puts restrictions on the city’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
- The Leawood City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will consider appointing an acting interim city administrator following the unexpected death last week of City Administrator Scott Lambers.
Noteworthy
- The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office could soon begin conducting autopsies of people who died in other Kansas counties under an agreement approved by county commissioners last week. The move will allow the county to collect fees for each outside autopsy performed. [Fox 4]
- A 13-year-old was killed when the bicycle they were riding collided with a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck in De Soto Saturday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation concluded the child hit the trailer after being unable to stop their bike at the intersection at Wea Street and Lexington Avenue.
- St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ basketball standout Beatrice Culliton has been named the Kansas City Star’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the metro. In her senior year, Culliton, who has committed to play at the University of Oklahoma, averaged 15 points and nearly 9 rebounds per game. [Kansas City Star]
