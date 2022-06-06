Your daily planner: Monday, June 6

Happy Monday, Johnson County! Kyle here to get another week started. Here’s what I know …

Forecast: ⛈️ High: 81, Low: 65. Overnight showers and thunderstorms are expected to end by mid-morning with a gradual clearing after that and some sun possible this afternoon.

Diversions

The Royals start a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. tonight at the K. And it’s a Price Chop Monday, meaning tickets start at just $10. Buy them here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners holds a special public hearing today at 2 p.m. at the county administration building in downtown Olathe on proposed solar farm regulations recently amended by the county planning commission.

The Overland Park City Council Committee of the Whole convenes at 6 p.m. tonight to hear a presentation on the city's proposed 2023 budget. The council will also meet in closed executive session to discuss a proposed employment agreement with a candidate for the permanent city manager position.

The Prairie Village City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss proposed traffic calming measures along a stretch of Nall Avenue.

The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will get a briefing in closed executive session on the potential impact a new state law banning so-called "sanctuary cities" could have on Roeland Park's ordinance that puts restrictions on the city's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The Leawood City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will consider appointing an acting interim city administrator following the unexpected death last week of City Administrator Scott Lambers.

Noteworthy