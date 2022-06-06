Teen handling air rifle outside Shawnee QuikTrip prompts multiple 911 calls

Shawnee Police say teenagers with a type of air rifle prompted multiple people to call 911, reporting an armed disturbance late Saturday.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip, 11915 Johnson Drive, at 10:52 p.m., on reports of a man pointing what was described as an “AR-15 style rifle” at other people in the parking lot.

Recorded radio traffic from dispatchers states that a dispatcher was watching the man on a nearby traffic camera, and he did appear to be holding a rifle.

Police arrived quickly and detained at least one person as they began to investigate.

“It ended up not being an actual firearm,” Sergeant Kasie Taulbert told the Post at the scene. “Luckily, nobody was injured.”

The object mistaken for an actual gun turned out to be an Airsoft rifle, a type of air gun that shoots plastic pellets.

Seen at a glance, Airsoft guns can resemble real firearms, though they often have brightly colored plastic tips.

Taulbert said everyone involved in the incident Saturday was in their late teens, and officers called several parents to the scene to take their children home.

No one was arrested.

Negligent discharge of weapon near Old Shawnee Days

Meanwhile, a night earlier, Shawnee Police say a man accidentally shot himself in the leg late Friday evening near Old Shawnee Days.

The injured man was dropped off at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri around 11 p.m..

Kansas City, Missouri, officers were called to the hospital and determined that the shooting happened in Shawnee.

A Shawnee officer was sent to meet with the man at the hospital around 11:20 p.m.

Shawnee Police Department spokesperson Major Jim Baker says the man was improperly handling or carrying a handgun in the area of Johnson Drive and Cody Street.

Police have not said what time the discharge occurred.

The man’s injury was described as non-life threatening.