  Nikki Lansford  - Shawnee

This Shawnee donut shop is one of the best in U.S., according to Yelp reviews

Mr. D's Donuts in Shawnee landed at #74 on Yelp's 2022 "Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops" list. Photo courtesy of Mr. D's Facebook page.

Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee, a locally owned store with a loyal Johnson County following, is one of the highest rated donut shops in the U.S., according to review site Yelp.

What’s the ranking? Mr. D’s hit #74 on Yelp’s list of “Top 100 donut shops in the U.S.”

  • The rankings, based on a number of factors including businesses’ total volume of reviews and ratings, makes Mr. D’s the highest-rated donut shop in the KC metro.

We already knew: The Post and other Johnson County donut lovers aren’t surprised.

  • Last year, Mr. D’s was our readers’ most recommended place in our “5 to Try” best donut shops in Johnson County.

The reaction: Following the release of Yelp’s list, Mr. D’s took to Facebook to celebrate the accomplishment.

  • “Wanted to give a huge shoutout to our wonderful team, couldn’t have made it without them,” the restaurant said in a post.
  • “Not surprised,” Facebook user Denise Burgman Dobson wrote back. “Mr. D’s has been our favorite donut place for more than 25 years.”

Background: Located at 11222 W. 75th St., Mr. D’s Donuts has been a staple in the Johnson County area since it was first opened in 1975.

  • Current owners Johnny Chen and his wife, Boggie Otgonbayar, took over Mr. D’s Donuts from Chen’s godparents in 2018.
  • In March 2021, the pair announced plans to open a second location in the Lenexa Public Market.

Other rankings: Two other donut shops in the Kansas City metro also made Yelp’s 2022 list. They are:

  • Fresh Donuts: Kansas City, Missouri – No. 82
  • Hana’s Donuts: Kansas City, Kansas – No. 98

