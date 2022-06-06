This Shawnee donut shop is one of the best in U.S., according to Yelp reviews

Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee, a locally owned store with a loyal Johnson County following, is one of the highest rated donut shops in the U.S., according to review site Yelp.
What’s the ranking? Mr. D’s hit #74 on Yelp’s list of “Top 100 donut shops in the U.S.”
- The rankings, based on a number of factors including businesses’ total volume of reviews and ratings, makes Mr. D’s the highest-rated donut shop in the KC metro.
We already knew: The Post and other Johnson County donut lovers aren’t surprised.
- Last year, Mr. D’s was our readers’ most recommended place in our “5 to Try” best donut shops in Johnson County.
The reaction: Following the release of Yelp’s list, Mr. D’s took to Facebook to celebrate the accomplishment.
- “Wanted to give a huge shoutout to our wonderful team, couldn’t have made it without them,” the restaurant said in a post.
- “Not surprised,” Facebook user Denise Burgman Dobson wrote back. “Mr. D’s has been our favorite donut place for more than 25 years.”
Background: Located at 11222 W. 75th St., Mr. D’s Donuts has been a staple in the Johnson County area since it was first opened in 1975.
- Current owners Johnny Chen and his wife, Boggie Otgonbayar, took over Mr. D’s Donuts from Chen’s godparents in 2018.
- In March 2021, the pair announced plans to open a second location in the Lenexa Public Market.
Other rankings: Two other donut shops in the Kansas City metro also made Yelp’s 2022 list. They are:
- Fresh Donuts: Kansas City, Missouri – No. 82
- Hana’s Donuts: Kansas City, Kansas – No. 98
