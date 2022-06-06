This Shawnee donut shop is one of the best in U.S., according to Yelp reviews

Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee, a locally owned store with a loyal Johnson County following, is one of the highest rated donut shops in the U.S., according to review site Yelp.

What’s the ranking? Mr. D’s hit #74 on Yelp’s list of “Top 100 donut shops in the U.S.”

The rankings, based on a number of factors including businesses’ total volume of reviews and ratings, makes Mr. D’s the highest-rated donut shop in the KC metro.

We already knew: The Post and other Johnson County donut lovers aren’t surprised.

Last year, Mr. D’s was our readers’ most recommended place in our “5 to Try” best donut shops in Johnson County.

The reaction: Following the release of Yelp’s list, Mr. D’s took to Facebook to celebrate the accomplishment.

“Wanted to give a huge shoutout to our wonderful team, couldn’t have made it without them,” the restaurant said in a post.

“Not surprised,” Facebook user Denise Burgman Dobson wrote back. “Mr. D’s has been our favorite donut place for more than 25 years.”

Background: Located at 11222 W. 75th St., Mr. D’s Donuts has been a staple in the Johnson County area since it was first opened in 1975.

Current owners Johnny Chen and his wife, Boggie Otgonbayar, took over Mr. D’s Donuts from Chen’s godparents in 2018.

In March 2021, the pair announced plans to open a second location in the Lenexa Public Market.

Other rankings: Two other donut shops in the Kansas City metro also made Yelp’s 2022 list. They are: