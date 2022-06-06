Hartman Hardware on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission closes for good

Hartman Hardware, a home improvement store in downtown Mission, has officially closed its doors on Johnson Drive for good after 26 years in business at that location.

Why now?: Though owner Bob Hartman declined to speak with the Post about his store’s closure, he did send a message to loyal customers on Facebook late last month:

Hartman Hardware in Mission opened its doors at 5800 Johnson Drive in 1996 and is not connected to the Hartman Hardware in downtown Shawnee that closed in 2020 after nearly 75 years in business.

Background: Prior to being a home improvement store, the storefront at the corner of Johnson Drive and Outlook Street was a pharmacy.

Hartman Hardware was founded in 1977, Mission City Administrator Laura Smith confirmed, and opened at the Johnson Drive location in 1996.

Smith sent a photo to the Post showing 5800 Johnson Drive many years before it was Hartman Hardware. The space is on the far right and appears to have been a hardware store at that time, too, though Smith said an exact date of the photo is unknown.

What’s next: County records show 5800 Johnson Drive is now owned by Iowa-based Casey’s Retail Company, the company behind the popular convenience store chain.