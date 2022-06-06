  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Hartman Hardware on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission closes for good

Hartman Hardware, a longtime home improvement store in downtown Mission, is officially closed. Its owner Bob Hartman told his Facebook followers he is now working at Westlake Ace Hardware in Shawnee. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Hartman Hardware, a home improvement store in downtown Mission, has officially closed its doors on Johnson Drive for good after 26 years in business at that location.

Why now?: Though owner Bob Hartman declined to speak with the Post about his store’s closure, he did send a message to loyal customers on Facebook late last month:

Background: Prior to being a home improvement store, the storefront at the corner of Johnson Drive and Outlook Street was a pharmacy.

  • Hartman Hardware was founded in 1977, Mission City Administrator Laura Smith confirmed, and opened at the Johnson Drive location in 1996.
  • Smith sent a photo to the Post showing 5800 Johnson Drive many years before it was Hartman Hardware. The space is on the far right and appears to have been a hardware store at that time, too, though Smith said an exact date of the photo is unknown.
Hartman Hardware pre-1996
Photo courtesy Mission City Administrator Laura Smith.

What’s next: County records show 5800 Johnson Drive is now owned by Iowa-based Casey’s Retail Company, the company behind the popular convenience store chain.

  • The Post reached out to Casey’s corporate office for this story and have yet to receive a response.

