Your daily planner: Friday, June 3

Another weekend is upon us! And this is a big one with plenty to do around Johnson County. Let’s get you started!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 79, Low: 59. A sunny, breezy day with wind gusts at times of 18 miles per hour.

Weekend outlook: Saturday 🌩️ High: 75, Low: 62. Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for thunderstorms. The likelihood or rain increases that night. Sunday ☁️ High: 79, Low: 64. Mostly cloudy again with a chance for more storms, mostly in the early morning and afternoon hours.

Diversions

The first-ever Meadowbrook Park Festival in Prairie Village starts today at 3 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. tonight. The event will feature a slew of food trucks, lawn games and live musical performances, starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you still have an appetite, head on over to Lenexa's Food Truck Frenzy on Saturday from 5-10 p.m. in Old Town Lenexa at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road.

Before that, quench your thirst at the Strang Hall Beer Fest at the food hall in downtown Overland Park, which goes from 2-6 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A $60 ticket gets you unlimited tastings from 11 metro breweries.

It doesn't feel like summer in northeast Johnson County until Old Shawnee Days is here, back this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The event features a carnival, live music and plenty of vendors, but kicks off at 10 a.m. with the Old Shawnee parade going through downtown Shawnee. Find out more here.

And if you haven't had your fill by Sunday, head to the inaugural 47 Foodie Fest at the corner of Mission Road and 47th Street (County Line Road), catty-corner from Joe's Kansas City. Learn more here.

Daily Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled for today.

Noteworthy