Following fatal shooting, Overland Park launches community survey on short-term rentals

The City of Overland Park recently fielded a survey to get community feedback on how to regulate short-term rentals within city limits.
What are they? Short-term rentals are homes that are offered for rent for as little as one night to several months.
- Typically, these types of places are available on websites like Airbnb, VRBO and Home Away.
Background: Interest in the regulation of short-term rentals in Overland Park came after a shooting took place in March at a home in the 9700 block of 145th Terrace as the house was being rented out on a short-term vacation rental.
- As a result of the shooting, a Wichita woman, Sharell Holloman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
- Anthony Duane Smith, 45, of Topeka has been charged with one count of second degree murder in Holloman’s death.
Taking action: A month after the shooting, the City Council’s committee of the whole met to discuss how short-term rentals should be regulated in Overland Park and consider if they should be allowed at all.
- The discussion ended with council directing city staff to research and analyze options to address issues surrounding short-term rental uses of residential properties.
- Right now, the city does not have any regulations specifically for short-term rentals.
What’s next: While no formal action is currently being recommended in regards to short-term rentals, the feedback to the survey and staff’s findings could involve a change in the city’s regulations for them.
- The survey will be available through June 30, and city staff will present its results to the council later this year.
- If interested, Overland Park residents can learn more about it on the city’s website.
