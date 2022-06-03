Following fatal shooting, Overland Park launches community survey on short-term rentals

The City of Overland Park recently fielded a survey to get community feedback on how to regulate short-term rentals within city limits.

What are they? Short-term rentals are homes that are offered for rent for as little as one night to several months.

Typically, these types of places are available on websites like Airbnb, VRBO and Home Away.

Background: Interest in the regulation of short-term rentals in Overland Park came after a shooting took place in March at a home in the 9700 block of 145th Terrace as the house was being rented out on a short-term vacation rental.

As a result of the shooting, a Wichita woman, Sharell Holloman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Anthony Duane Smith, 45, of Topeka has been charged with one count of second degree murder in Holloman’s death.

Taking action: A month after the shooting, the City Council’s committee of the whole met to discuss how short-term rentals should be regulated in Overland Park and consider if they should be allowed at all.

The discussion ended with council directing city staff to research and analyze options to address issues surrounding short-term rental uses of residential properties.

Right now, the city does not have any regulations specifically for short-term rentals.

What’s next: While no formal action is currently being recommended in regards to short-term rentals, the feedback to the survey and staff’s findings could involve a change in the city’s regulations for them.