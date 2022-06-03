  Juliana Garcia  - Events

The 47 Foodie Festival and 4 other great events on an action-packed weekend in Johnson County

Food Truck Frenzy Lenexa

There are several events happening in Johnson County this weekend to help kick start summer, including Lenexa's Food Truck Frenzy. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.

The “start” of summer is kicking off with a bang across the county as several events are returning this weekend, including The 47 Foodie Fest, which had its planned big debut hampered by the pandemic.

The 47 Foodie Fest is a joint event put on by the cities of Roeland Park and Westwood, Woodside Club, Gus’ Fried Chicken and the Rosedale Development Association.

Erin Winn, Roeland Park assistant administrator, said the return of 47 Foodie Fest is much anticipated from residents and organizers alike.

“This is a really cool area of town that folks want to invest in and celebrate,” Winn said.

Winn said if the event is canceled due to inclement weather on June 5, there will not be a rescheduled event. The event Facebook page will be updated by 7 a.m. on Sunday regarding inclement weather impacts. You can find details below.

Here’s a look at the big events returning to Johnson County this weekend.

Old Shawnee Days

Old Shawnee Days pic
Photo via city of Shawnee Facebook page.
  • What: The first Old Shawnee Days carnival since 2019.
  • Where: Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive
  • When: June 2 to June 5, hours vary. Details here.
  • Cost: Free admission. Food, crafts, carnival and souvenir costs vary. Details here.
  • Parking: Public parking available in various lots. A map can be found here.

Meadowbrook Park Festival

Meadowbrook Park
Photo via meadowbrookpark.com wesbite.
  • What: A celebration of art featuring music, artists and more.
  • Where: Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Avenue
  • When: June 3, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free. VIP experience at the clubhouse from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. is $125 per ticket. Purchase online here.
  • Parking: Free parking at the lots connected to the park.

Strang Hall Beer Fest

Strang Hall beer
Photo via Strang Hall Facebook page.
  • What: The second-ever beer festival at Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park.
  • Where: Strang Hall, 7313 W. 80th Street
  • When: June 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $60 per ticket, or $15 for designated drivers.
  • Parking: Available all around downtown Overland Park, including street parking and public garage parking.

Food Truck Frenzy

Food Truck Frenzy Lenexa
Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.
  • What: The first of two food truck events at Old Town Lenexa for the first time since COVID-19.
  • Where: Old Town Lenexa off Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road
  • When: June 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Cost: Varies by food truck and participating vendors. List found here.
  • Parking: Available on any public street. Limited parking available at the Lenexa Community Center lot.

47 Foodie Fest

47 Foodie Fest
Photo courtesy city of Roeland Park.
  • What: The second 47 Foodie Fest — the first-ever since COVID-19 hit — featuring food, music and kids’ activities.
  • Where: Retail Grocers Association parking lot, 2809 W. 47th Avenue
  • When: June 5, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission. Food cost varies based on vendors including Joe’s KC, 1889 Pizza and more.
  • Parking: Street parking and open, nearby parking lots are available.

