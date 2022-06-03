The 47 Foodie Festival and 4 other great events on an action-packed weekend in Johnson County

The “start” of summer is kicking off with a bang across the county as several events are returning this weekend, including The 47 Foodie Fest, which had its planned big debut hampered by the pandemic.

The 47 Foodie Fest is a joint event put on by the cities of Roeland Park and Westwood, Woodside Club, Gus’ Fried Chicken and the Rosedale Development Association.

Erin Winn, Roeland Park assistant administrator, said the return of 47 Foodie Fest is much anticipated from residents and organizers alike.

“This is a really cool area of town that folks want to invest in and celebrate,” Winn said.

Winn said if the event is canceled due to inclement weather on June 5, there will not be a rescheduled event. The event Facebook page will be updated by 7 a.m. on Sunday regarding inclement weather impacts. You can find details below.

Here’s a look at the big events returning to Johnson County this weekend.

Old Shawnee Days

What: The first Old Shawnee Days carnival since 2019.

Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive When: June 2 to June 5, hours vary. Details here.

June 2 to June 5, hours vary. Details here. Cost: Free admission. Food, crafts, carnival and souvenir costs vary. Details here.

Free admission. Food, crafts, carnival and souvenir costs vary. Details here. Parking: Public parking available in various lots. A map can be found here.

Meadowbrook Park Festival

What: A celebration of art featuring music, artists and more.

A celebration of art featuring music, artists and more. Where: Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Avenue

Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Avenue When: June 3, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 3, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost: Free. VIP experience at the clubhouse from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. is $125 per ticket. Purchase online here.

Free. VIP experience at the clubhouse from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. is $125 per ticket. Purchase online here. Parking: Free parking at the lots connected to the park.

Strang Hall Beer Fest

What: The second-ever beer festival at Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park.

The second-ever beer festival at Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park. Where: Strang Hall, 7313 W. 80th Street

Strang Hall, 7313 W. 80th Street When: June 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $60 per ticket, or $15 for designated drivers.

$60 per ticket, or $15 for designated drivers. Parking: Available all around downtown Overland Park, including street parking and public garage parking.

Food Truck Frenzy

What: The first of two food truck events at Old Town Lenexa for the first time since COVID-19.

The first of two food truck events at Old Town Lenexa for the first time since COVID-19. Where: Old Town Lenexa off Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

Old Town Lenexa off Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road When: June 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

June 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost : Varies by food truck and participating vendors. List found here.

: Varies by food truck and participating vendors. List found here. Parking: Available on any public street. Limited parking available at the Lenexa Community Center lot.

47 Foodie Fest