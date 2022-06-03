Block & Company failed to pay back taxes on Kmart property by June 1 deadline

Kansas City-based commercial real estate firm Block & Company Inc. has failed to pay already delinquent taxes to the city of Merriam on the long-vacant Kmart site by a June 1 deadline.

County records show Block & Company stopped paying taxes on the property in 2019. The total amount now due is $665,000. Not only is the sale of the Kmart property — and subsequent, potential redevelopment — contingent on Block & Company being current on taxes, so is the Taco Bell redevelopment across the street at 8800 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Why now? Block & Company emailed the city and requested an extension that would preferably mirror the timeline of the Merriam Grand Central Station process, City Administrator Chris Engel told the Post via email.

Part of the $300,000 tax increment financing incentives for the Taco Bell redevelopment required developers to be current on property taxes at Kmart by June 1.

Engel said the city has not disbursed any money to Block and Co. because the company is not current on Kmart property taxes.

Block & Company has not responded to requests for comment on this story. We reached an employee whose name was unclear on her voicemail recording. We also emailed company principal David Block and sent an email to the company’s general inquiry address. We’ll update this story if the company responds with comment.

Background: Merriam North Bell LLC, an affiliate of Block & Company, is redeveloping the site of the former Taco Bell into a Chipotle. The Merriam city council approved a $300,000 TIF incentive for the site in January, a month after councilmembers pressed developers on the delinquent taxes at the Kmart property.

If the developers were current on taxes, the city would have already disbursed the first half of the TIF incentive following the Taco Bell demolition — as outlined in the redevelopment agreement.

To be current means Block & Company pays all delinquent taxes and any current amount, which is generally at least half of the current year’s total tax bill, Engel said.

What’s next: Engel told us via email that Block & Company is tentatively scheduled to formally request the extension at the June 13 city council meeting.

The delinquent taxes have to be paid in order for Block to sell the Kmart property to Drake Development whether or not the city council grants an extension connected to the Taco Bell redevelopment, Engel said.

Developers will have to pay the delinquent taxes if the city council approves the Merriam Grand Station project, which is going before the city council on June 27.

Key quote: “The deadline is clear,” Councilmember Whitney Yadrich told the Post via text. “It was clear in January when Block & Company agreed to it. It was clear to the council when we approved it. It was clear to the news outlets that reported it. Asking for an extension mere hours before the due date is messy and disrespectful. Merriam citizens deserve community partners who handle their business, and I’m hopeful that’s what happens during the council meeting on June 13.”