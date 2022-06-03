Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: A look at an iconic Mission Hills home

Built on centuries of tradition and dedicated to innovating the luxury real estate industry, Sotheby’s International Realty offers transformative experiences through a global network of exceptional agents. At Bash and Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, our experienced agents are proud to represent Kansas City’s most renowned properties.

Today we are giving you an inside look at an iconic Mission Hills home represented by Amy Stepp Greif, of The Greif Fishwick Team with Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2009 by renowned builder Gene Fritzel, this masterpiece is a contemporary dream. Soaring spaces are complimented by the natural light flowing through the floor-to-ceiling windows, creating captivating views that can be seen from front to rear.

To establish transitions worthy of this architectural wonder, the main level features seven sets of sleek glass doors giving entrée to modern living areas separated by sophisticated see-through fireplaces.

The thoughtful designs of visionary architect Bruce Wendlant are felt throughout the home – from modern walls of glass throughout to smooth edges that create the perfect passage from indoor to outdoor. Says Wendlandt, “Fenestration-windows and doors-are the eyes into the soul of a home design.” Featured in Spaces magazine in 2016, this home has a soul all its own.

Only one real estate brand gives you the feeling that you're in the presence of the world's best. This timeless property endures as one of the most unique and iconic homes in Kansas City, and we are proud to represent the best of the best.