5 to Try: Post readers pick the best hot dogs and sausages in Johnson County 🌭

Nothing says summer quite like sinking your teeth into a delicious link out under the sun.

We’re celebrating the sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend by highlighting the best hot dogs and sausages you can find in Johnson County!

We asked our readers for their recommendations, and they delivered, offering up tons of options from classic ballpark dogs to savory sausages.

Take a look at our readers’ top 5 suggestions.

Weiner Wagon/Wiener Kitchen

A fan favorite from our readers, Wiener Wagon was established as a hot dog cart in 2012. In 2017, owners Dave Derr and Jessica Rush opened the permanent location, Wiener Kitchen, at 9645 W 87th Street in Overland Park.

The restaurant and hot dog cart offer up an ever-changing menu of hand-crafted sausages, which currently features jalapeno cheddar kielbasa, chorizo rojo and more. “I regularly get their Italian sausage sandwich, but lots of others look good,” Mike McVey wrote in an email.

Wiener Kitchen is open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wiener wagon will be available at the Overland Park farmers’ market and other local events on select days. Visit their website for the full schedule.

Werner’s Specialty Foods

Another reader favorite is Werner’s Fine Sausages at 5736 Johnson Drive in Mission, which offers handmade sausages and other grilling meats.

“We go there before any major grilling holiday to stock up on brats, dogs, and sausages,” Will Krebs wrote in a Twitter message.

Werner’s menu includes classic sandwich picks like ham and cheese and turkey reuben in addition to sausages.

The store is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And don’t miss the chance to get one hot off the grill when they set up their own cooking operation outside the shop on Saturdays!

Fritz’s Meats and Superior Sausage

Located at 10326 State Line Road in Leawood, Fritz’s claims to be Kansas City’s oldest smokeshouse, and they will custom smoke anything customers bring in for $2/lb.

In addition to smoking services, Fritz’s serves up burnt ends, pork ribs, sandwiches and more for lunch. Each day the store also features a lunch special.

Stop by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ssong’s Hotdog

If you’re looking for a more untraditional hot dog experience, check out Ssong’s Hot Dogs at 10308 Metcalf Ave in Overland Park.

Michelle Bute describes their offerings as the “biggest bunch of ‘deliciousness’ you will ever have in your life.” It’s hard to pass up on such a glowing review!

Song’s unique menu features deep fried corn dogs and cheese sticks as well as fish cake sticks, crab sticks and more.

They’re open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Pizza Man

Last, but not least, The Pizza Man is located at 10212 Pflumm Rd in Lenexa and specializes in pizzas, subs and hot dogs.

The menu offers up a “taste of Chicago” and features an authentic Chicago dog, a beef and sausage combo and more.

Not only does the restaurant bring the flavors of Chicago to Johnson County, it also brings the atmosphere with Chicago-themed sports decorations on the walls around the store.

The Pizza Man is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.