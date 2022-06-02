Your daily planner: Thursday, June 2

Good morning, reader! It’s Alexis helping you prepare for the day ahead.

Forecast: ☀️ High of 75. Low of 53. We’re finally getting a break from the rain with mostly sunny skies throughout the day and into the evening.

Diversions:

Singers Sarah Potenza and Avi Caplan will perform tonight at Knuckleheads saloon in downtown KCMO. The show starts at 8 p.m. Get tickets.

The first Mission Market of the summer season kicks off tonight along Johnson Drive in downtown Mission, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a live music performance from the Miner's Bluff Band, food trucks and a beer garden.

The Watson Challenge, an annual golf tournament to "determine the best golfer in greater Kansas City," tees off today at Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills. Tickets can be bought at the gate and a $25 donation to nonprofit First Tee is requested. Find out more info here.

Daily Agenda:

Overland Park’s Legacy of Greenery meets tonight at 7 p.m. at Overland Park City Hall. Members will discuss the city’s fall festival, canopy streets and more. View the agenda.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The meeting agenda mentions the board will hear reports about the Meadowbroook Park Festival, Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility improvements and more.

The Johnson County Committee of the Whole also meets today at 1 p.m. and will discuss the budget for public safety, judicial and emergency services. Learn more.

