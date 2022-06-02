Woof’s Play & Stay in Merriam plans big addition, including photo studio, play yard

Woof’s Play & Stay, a dog daycare center and groomer, is planning a significant expansion onto its facility along I-35.

What’s the plan? The Merriam Planning Commission this week unanimously approved a 3,500-square-foot addition to the existing 7,300-square-foot dog day care center and spa, marking a nearly 70% increase in the size of the facility.

Woof’s Play & Stay is located along E. Frontage Road near Genesis Health Clubs, and can be seen from Interstate 35.

It operates at least 9 other franchises in Kansas and Missouri, including one in Leawood and in another in south Overland Park.

What’s it for? Blue River Holdings LLC, the property owner, is planning to use the addition for a kennel room, indoor play yard, offices and a photo studio.

The addition will be on the east side of the property, and the exterior colors and materials will match those of the existing building, according to the site plan.

This will require the removal of 19 parking spaces, but with an additional five diagonal parking spaces and a reconfigured lot, the development plan outlines a total of 77 parking spots — more than the 53 required by city code, according to city documents.

Property history: The site where Woof’s Play & Stay now stands used to be an electronics store, dating back to the 1980s.