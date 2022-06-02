Via 313, Detroit-style pizza chain, wants to open first metro location in Overland Park

Via 313, a Detroit-style pizza chain, is trying to make itself known in the Kansas City metro by opening its first location in the area at the Regency Park shopping center in Overland Park.

Where exactly: According to company officials, the pizza restaurant is eyeing a space at 9292 Metcalf Avenue, on the northwest corner of Metcalf and 93rd Street.

The location is near the shopping center that also includes Micro Center, the New Theatre La Fuente Mexican Street Food.

Another restaurant, southern California-based fried chicken chain The Crack Shack, is also looking to take up space in the same building, according to city documents.

Via 313 is not affiliated with The Crack Shack, but both are brands under the Savory portfolio and several of the two restaurant chains’ other franchises around the country are co-located together.

Opening date: While an official opening date has yet to be set, officials say they are shooting to have the Overland Park location open by the beginning of 2023.

However, they said, that date is subject to change depending on “unforeseen delays.”

What’s on the menu? Although the eatery specializes in Detroit-style pizza known for its thick, rectangular, thick crust, Via 313 offers both thick- and thin-crust pizza, along with salads, desserts and appetizers.

The menu features several specialty pizzas like the Bobo Brazil, which has hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and is finished with Mike’s Hot Honey.

There is also a selection of salads and appetizers, including the roasted artichokes with basil, goat cheese, mozzarella and marinara.

For dessert, one of the restaurant’s options is cinnamon sticks made with a cinnamon sugar version of their Detroit-style dough and topped with cream cheese icing.

Background: Starting as a small food truck in Austin, Texas, Via 313 was first opened by brothers Brandon and Zane Hunt in 2011.