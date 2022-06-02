Theatre in the Park kicks off outdoor season with ‘Something Rotten’ — What you need to know

Theatre in the Park officially makes its return to Shawnee Mission Park this weekend with a production of the musical comedy “Something Rotten,” a quirky homage to Shakespeare and Elizabethan drama.

Performance details: The show will open on Friday, June 3, and continues through Saturday, June 11, with seven shows in all.

Each show during the run will start at 8:30 p.m. and run for roughly 2-and-a-half hours, with a 15 minute intermission in the middle.

The box office will open at 7 p.m. before each show and the seating area will open at 7:30 p.m.

Where do I go? Theatre in the Park’s outdoor amphitheater is at 7710 Renner Road inside Shawnee Mission Park.

“Something Rotten” opens Theatre in the Park’s 53 rd outdoor season.

How to get tickets: Tickets are $6 for children ages 4-10 and $10 for adults. Children ages three and younger can attend free.

You can purchase “anytime tickets” here , which can be used for the specific show you purchase them for and for any others in the theatre’s summer lineup.

, Tickets can be purchased at the box office starting at 7 p.m. before each show.

What should I expect? “Something Rotten” is a musical comedy set in London in the 1590s.

The show follows two brothers attempting to create the world’s first musical play but are stuck in the shadow of a more successful playwright simply called “The Bard.”

“Something Rotten” was created by songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’ Farrell and was nominated for 10 Tony awards when it debuted on Broadway in 2015.

The local production: Theatre’ in the Park’s production will feature a range of local performers, including several who have appeared in Theatre in the Park productions before.